TIFF 2021: Maria Chapdelaine Is an Exquisite Adaptation
It turns out that high school French in Ontario’s school system was actually good for something. The syllabus staple Maria Chapdelaine gets a sweeping cinematic adaptation unlike few Canadian movies. This handsomely mounted and faultlessly faithful dramatization of Louis Hémon’s 1913 novel is one for the books. Sébastien Pilote, winner of TIFF’s Best Canadian Feature prize for The Fireflies Are Gone, creates a rare CanLit epic. It’s not that we don’t try to adapt Canadian literature. It’s more that attempts at Canadian heritage films are usually thundering bores. Just look at Passchendaele, The Song of Names, Kamouraska, or The Wars. This huge production should do Canada, and especially Quebec, proud.thatshelf.com
