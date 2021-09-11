CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

TIFF 2021: Maria Chapdelaine Is an Exquisite Adaptation

By Pat Mullen
thatshelf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt turns out that high school French in Ontario’s school system was actually good for something. The syllabus staple Maria Chapdelaine gets a sweeping cinematic adaptation unlike few Canadian movies. This handsomely mounted and faultlessly faithful dramatization of Louis Hémon’s 1913 novel is one for the books. Sébastien Pilote, winner of TIFF’s Best Canadian Feature prize for The Fireflies Are Gone, creates a rare CanLit epic. It’s not that we don’t try to adapt Canadian literature. It’s more that attempts at Canadian heritage films are usually thundering bores. Just look at Passchendaele, The Song of Names, Kamouraska, or The Wars. This huge production should do Canada, and especially Quebec, proud.

thatshelf.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Disney's Predator Movie Wraps, Amber Midthunder Confirmed as the Lead

That's a wrap on Predator 5. On Instagram, cinematographer Jeff Cutter posted an image from the set of the upcoming sequel that's been shooting in Calgary, Alberta under the working title Skulls. He reveals that shooting is now officially wrapped on the project, going on to confirm that Amber Midthunder (Legion) stars in the lead role. The clapboard in the photo, which you can look at below, features the Skulls working title in the traditional Predator font.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Memoria Review

How do you create slow cinema at the speed of sound? Apichatpong Weerasethakul delivers a mysterious and hauntingly elusive work with Memoria. The Colombia-set film, the first English/Spanish work from the Thai director, imagines the sound of memory. Such a statement might sound ridiculously pretentious, but this is a Weerasethakul film after all. Memoria echoes in the mind long after the credits roll. It haunts a viewer just as the eerie sound that chases Jessica (Tilda Swinton) throughout the picture. The film marks a rare character-driven work for Weerasethakul and he finds in Swinton the perfect vessel for his sedate and introspective style. 136 minutes of silent screen acting from Swinton is nothing short of a gift.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Kicking Blood Review

Blaine Thurier’s Kicking Blood may wear the cloak of a straightforward vampire tale, offering a modern spin on traditional tropes, but it is really a story of addiction. Growing tired of eternal life, Anna (Alanna Bale) works at a library to pass the time when she is not out hunting for prey with fellow hipster bloodsuckers Nina (Ella Jonas Farlinger) and Boris (Benjamin Sutherland). The trio approach their bloodlust the same way druggies are looking to score that next high. By all accounts Robbie (Luke Bilyk), would make a perfect victim for Anna as he is an alcoholic who seemingly has nothing left to live for. However, when Anna and Robbie meet, they each see something in the other that just might give them the strength to break free of the vices that shackle them.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: DEFUND Review

The death of George Floyd has led many to question the role of police within communities. While many agree that officers are tasked with responsibilities that go far beyond what they are trained for, the wheel of reform always comes to a screeching halt when the conversation turns to the concept of “Defunding the Police.” Although politicians, right-wing opportunists, and police unions have strategically muddied the landscape to make the term a political landmine that few risk stepping on, there are those like filmmakers Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah and Araya Mengesha who refuse to give up the fight for justice.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiff#French#Canadian#Kamouraska#Chapdelaines#Indigenous#Indians#Fmk
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Review

Earnestness is not an easy thing to convey on screen. Too often it can tip over into twee or play out as pure parody. Though The Electrical life of Louis Wain doesn’t entirely escape the trap of the former, director Will Sharpe manages to quite successfully pull off the improbable: a genuinely whimsical and affecting look at the life of English turn-of-the-century artist Louis Wain.
MOVIES
newsbrig.com

‘Maria Chapdelaine’ Review: A Leisurely Portrait of Rural Quebec Life

Among authors who didn’t live to witness their own success, Louis Hemon is a particularly unfortunate case — his novel “Maria Chapdelaine” was published in 1913, the same year as his train-struck death. Thus he didn’t see it become an early Quebec-lit classic taught to generations of schoolchildren, published in translation worldwide or adapted into many other media over the past century. Among prior screen versions were two made in his native France, the 1934 one notable as Julien Duvivier’s first collaboration with Jean Gabin.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Wildhood Review

In Wildhood, writer/director Bretten Hannam brings a refreshing approach to this road movie, making it a captivating journey of self discovery. With its keen visual strategy, the film becomes an allegory for a spiritual and sexual awakening. Wildhood employs a deceptively simple narrative structure, one in which stylistic elements imbue the film with a deeper, more transcendent quality.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Belfast Review

Kenneth Branagh called Belfast his “most personal” story to date and that connection pays off in this lovingly-crafted black and white homage to not just his hometown, but to the citizens themselves. Set in the late 1960s amid the rising tensions of The Troubles in Northern Ireland, Belfast is a...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: The Middle Man Review

Playing TIFF 2021, Bent Hamer’s The Middle Man offers a uniquely absurd-yet-emotional take on the denizens of a small town. Shot like a film noir, the darkly comedic movie centres on the lonely but affable Frank (Kon-Tiki’s Pål Sverre Hagen), a gent who has just been named the “middle man” in a dying town full of accident-prone citizens. Frank’s task is to deliver news about the deaths of loved ones to the town’s residents. Searching for meaningful connection with others, Frank finds himself falling for receptionist Brenda (Tuva Novotny), all while dealing with his arch-nemesis and juggling the personalities of city hall bureaucrats.
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

Dashcam Review - TIFF 2021

In the midst of our lockdown perils, director, Rob Savage showed up with Host, a terrifying tale of a zoom séance that spills blood. Following closely behind is his new feature, Dashcam, a movie that transcends both screen-life and found-footage but comes up a weird mess that’ll make you spend more time gritting your teeth than cowering. It was always possible that last year’s Host was a stroke of luck instead of a stroke of genius, and now that we’ve got Dashcam, it feels like Host made a promise that Rob Savage and Jed Shepherd couldn’t keep.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: The Survivor Review

Harry Haft was known as “The Pride of Poland and the Survivor of Auschwitz” whenever he stepped into the boxing ring. In Barry Levinson’s drama The Survivor, the answers to how Haft survived the camps is both a remarkable and complicated story. Starting in 1963 and jumping between Haft’s time...
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Learn To Swim Review

Learn To Swim is an intoxicating dive into the human psyche. Director Thyrone Tommy expertly crafts an enduring experience of love and loss that elevates a simple tale of failed romance. Dezi (Thomas Antony Olajide), a brilliantly talented sax player is haunted by memories of his romance with Selma (Emma...
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Charlotte Review

Did Charlotte Salomon create the first graphic novel? That sentiment appears at the end of Charlotte, which delicately portrays the life and work of the painter who died tragically young. This gorgeous, if unexpectedly dark, animated film by Eric Warin and Tahir Rana explores an artist’s coming of age. Voiced by Keira Knightley in the English version, which this review considers, Charlotte paints Salomon’s story in loving strokes. (Marion Cotillard plays Salomon in the French translation.) Charlotte poetically pays tribute to Salomon’s work while illustrating the history that informed her creative vision.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Ahed’s Knee Review

Through such films as The Kindergarten Teacher and the Golden Bear-winning Synonyms, Nadav Lapid has earned a reputation for thematically and formally challenging work. For his latest effort Ahed’s Knee, the Israeli filmmaker continues in the same vein, with a drama that takes its cues from real world events to make a bold cinematic statement. The result is a typically eccentric rumination on Israeli art, politics and society.
MOVIES
The Ringer

The Best Films at TIFF 2021

Meet the new normal, same as the old normal. Sort of. Whereas last year’s Toronto International Film Festival was an almost entirely virtual experience, the 2021 edition encouraged locals and visitors alike to return to theaters provided they were masked, vaxxed, and willing to forgo concessions regardless of a movie’s running time. (Sitting through 160 minutes of Dune’s dusty desert vistas without so much as a soda was its own sort of endurance test.) So yes, TIFF featured lines and filmmaker Q&As and celebrity sightings. But between the conspicuously modest turnouts at most of the public screenings—partially, but not fully, a by-product of spacious seating policies to promote social distancing—and a programming slate noticeably short on certain high-end titles (including new movies from Joel Coen, Pedro Almodóvar, Wes Anderson, and Paul Verhoeven, all slated to show next month in New York), the overall feeling was of a transitional year. Given larger shifts in the way movies are being distributed and consumed, it’s worth wondering whether a festival that has always prided itself on volume will accept the impending necessities of compression. TIFF 2021 hosted about 100 feature films instead of the usual 250-plus. Notwithstanding the economic and logistical impacts of that change, the result was a lineup that felt more coherent and navigable than usual, and with a better ratio of wheat to chaff.
MOVIES
Deadline

Dustin Lance Black Producing Horror Feature ‘Rift’ For Wayward Entertainment & XYZ Films

EXCLUSIVE: As part of Vince Totino and John Hegeman’s newly launched Wayward Entertainment and their new genre slate, we’ve learned that the studio will be going into a production on an English-language take on Erlingur Thoroddsen’s Icelandic horror movie Rift. Oscar winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black will produce. Wayward will be partnering with XYZ Films for the next two years on its slate of filmmaker-driven genre features across all platforms. Rift is an atmospheric thriller which follows two guys whose broken relationship is tested as they are haunted by a supernatural entity awakened by their emotional turmoil and grief. Cameras will roll this...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Netflix's Nightbooks Reveals First 3 Minutes of The Horror Family Film

One of the most highly-anticipated movies coming to Netflx this month is the Sam Raimi-produced Nightbooks, the film adaptation of J.A. White's 2018 novel about kids who have to feed a fiendish witch's lust for scary stories. Directed by David Yarovesky, with a script from Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis,...
TV & VIDEOS
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Last Night in Soho Review

Edgar Wright’s supernatural mystery, Last Night in Soho, is a neon-soaked love letter to the psychological thrillers of the ‘60s and ‘70s. Wright fans expecting more of the silly antics found in Hot Fuzz and Scott Pilgrim will leave the theatre scratching their heads. Those who enjoy eerie thrillers like Suspiria and Don’t Look Now will feel right at home.
BEAUTY & FASHION
cgmagonline.com

Hellbound Review – TIFF 2021

Real life experiences with angels and demons are always interesting horror fodder, but this one takes a slightly different approach to the theme. Following the success of the oft buzzed about Train to Busan, director, Yeon Sang-ho, has adapted his webtoon, The Hell (지옥), into a series for Netflix. Hellbound, the first three episodes which were viewed for this review, adapts the spooky webtoon into a live-action haunting tale about real-life demons landing in the middle of South Korea.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Benedict Cumberbatch, Director Will Sharpe on Herding Cats for ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’

In “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the eccentric British artist who became famous for his playful pictures of cats. History remembers Wain for essentially domesticating cats in England through his work, with his funny art changing attitudes and turning the animal from a vermin catcher into an acceptable pet. But, Cumberbatch explains, the new movie aims to capture the inner life of this unsung hero.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy