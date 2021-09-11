CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Houston woman fatally shoots alleged ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TveW_0btNfiiN00

HOUSTON — A woman fatally shot a man she said was peeping through the bedroom window of her Houston home, authorities said Friday.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. CDT in north Houston, KHOU reported.

According to the Houston Police Department, the woman saw the man looking through the window and grabbed a rifle, shooting through the wall of her home several times, the television station reported.

According to police, the man was struck by one bullet and died at the scene after walking several feet from the building, according to KPRC.

The woman and the man she shot have not been identified.

Police said it appeared the woman did not know the identity of the man looking into her home, KTRK reported.

The homeowner is cooperating with police, according to KHOU.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

16-year-old crashes into JSO cruiser, 2 teens hurt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 16-year-old crashed into a Jacksonville SHeriff’s Office cruiser on Arlington Expressway and Atlantic Boulevard Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said the officer was pulling out of the substation with the siren on, and ran a red light going about 14 mph when a truck crashed into the cruiser.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Family pleads for information in Gabby Petito’s disappearance

The family of a missing Florida woman who vanished during a cross-country road trip with her fiance pleaded Thursday for information on the 22-year-old’s whereabouts. Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11, weeks after they last heard from her at the end of August, while she was visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Police said Petito contacted family members regularly until then. Petito and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, had been traveling the country since July in a converted Fort Transit camper van, according to The Associated Press.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WOKV

Texas woman who lost son to drunk driver dies in rollover crash

ODESSA, Texas — A Texas woman who campaigned against drunk driving after her son was killed nearly four years ago in a crash died Tuesday in a rollover crash, authorities said. Tera Crossland, 37, of Odessa, died after she lost control of her 2021 Dodge Challenger as she attempted to...
TEXAS STATE
WOKV

Police investigate deaths of 3 young children in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Three young children who had just moved to New Zealand from South Africa have died in what police said Friday they're investigating as homicide. Police said they were not looking for any possible suspects beyond those involved in the incident late Thursday at a...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Houstonpolice#Hounews#Khou#Kprc#Ktrk#Cox Media Group
WOKV

NC police charge 28-year-old man in 2012 murder of Faith Hedgepeth

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A 28-year-old North Carolina man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Faith Hedgepeth, a University of North Carolina sophomore who was found beaten to death in 2012, authorities said Thursday. Miguel Enrique Salguero-Olivares, of Durham, is being held in the Durham...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy