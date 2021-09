A cold front will keep much of the area a little on the cooler side to finish this week, but a south wind will draw in warmer air for Saturday and especially Sunday. This weekend will be dry as high pressure drifts through the region and then to the east. Saturday will be mild with a breeze picking up during the day. It will be rather chilly for some - especially in northern Minnesota with some lower 40s expected in the morning. The afternoon is shaping up to be mild.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO