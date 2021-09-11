CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Veteran reflects on service on 9/11, in Afghanistan

By Nita Johnson
Sentinel-Echo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Laurel High School graduate Robert Johnson enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in March 2000 and was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base near Shreveport, Louisiana on Sept. 11, 2001, where President George Bush was flown to address the nation following the terrorist attacks on America. Now retired and residing in Pennsylvania, he reflects back on that fateful day and his outlook of the events now taking place in Afghanistan.

