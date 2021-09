AFC Wimbledon denied Oxford the chance to go top of League One as they came from behind to win 3-1 at Plough Lane. Mark Sykes struck on the stroke of half-time as Oxford took the lead and seemed set for the summit of the third tier, but Jack Rudoni levelled after 55 minutes, and notched his second late on after Will Nightingale had put the Dons in front.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO