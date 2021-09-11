CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Preview: Chiefs face Thunderbirds in second pre-season game

spokanechiefs.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article— The Spokane Chiefs are a member of the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League, the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players. Since 1985 the Chiefs have been a pillar in the Spokane community, offering family-friendly entertainment and a winning tradition which includes: two Memorial Cup Championships in 1991 & 2008, two WHL Championships in 1991 & 2008 and four Western Conference Championships in 1991, 1996, 2000 & 2008. Over 60 alumni have gone on to play in the National Hockey League.

spokanechiefs.com

Comments / 0

Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Circle Thunderbirds get revenge in season opening win over Chanute

TOWANDA – The humid air hung heavy Friday night at Circle – and not just because thunderstorms were closing in. A year ago, a late Chanute rally had denied the visiting Thunderbirds a season-opening victory, 16-14. But on this night, Circle not only got its revenge, defeating Chanute and doing...
TOWANDA, KS
kentreporter.com

Proof of vaccination to be required at Thunderbirds games in Kent | Update

Fans ages 12 and older attending Seattle Thunderbirds junior hockey games at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent will be required to proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The T-Birds made the announcement late Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 7, just hours after the Seattle Kraken said in a press release it would require vaccinations for the sold-out NHL preseason game Oct. 2 at the ShoWare Center and for all Kraken games at the new Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
KENT, WA
koamnewsnow.com

Mitch Holthus previews Chiefs season ahead of home opener against Browns

WATCH: Mitch Holthus, the voice of the Chiefs, sits down in the studio with sports director, Jacob Lenard, to talk about the season. The Chiefs host Cleveland in their home opener on Sunday at 3:25 pm. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
NFL
St. Albans Messenger

Bobwhites and Thunderbirds open fall season under the lights; Cameron Currier-Blaney, Connor Leach, and Logan Lavery lead Bobwhites

The student section was bursting at Collins Perley as the BFA Bobwhites took on the MVU Thunderbirds under the lights to open the 2021 soccer season. BFA struck first in the game as Cameron Currier-Blaney found the back of the net at 33:20 on a penalty kick. Ten minutes later, Conner Leach tacked on a second goal.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Hockey League#Junior League#The Seattle Thunderbirds#The Portland Winterhawks#The Spokane Chiefs#The U S Division Of
The Hockey Writers

67’s Trim Roster Ahead of Pre-Season Game In Peterborough

On Saturday afternoon, the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) had the unenviable task of cutting their roster down from the 50+ players they had to open camp, to 36 ahead of their trip to Peterborough on Monday afternoon. There wasn’t a player on the ice that looked out of place, making the decisions for head coach Dave Cameron and general manager James Boyd all the more difficult.
NHL
spokanechiefs.com

Chiefs shut out in opening pre-season game at Everett, 2-0

Everett, Wash. — Goaltender Campbell Arnold was in mid-season form but the Spokane Chiefs’ offense couldn’t find a rhythm on Friday night in Everett, losing their 2021 WHL Pre-Season opener 2-0 to the hosting Silvertips. The Chiefs outshot the Silvertips 10-9 in the opening frame but it was Everett forward...
EVERETT, WA
Journal

Thunderbirds open season with gusto, top Mayer Lutheran 32-27

WINTHROP — Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop (GFW) senior Treay Taylor had several reasons for playing well in the Thunderbirds’ season opener with Mayer Lutheran at Winthrop Friday night. “I’m super happy. I wanted to have a good game for my dad Luke, who passed away (Jan. 15, 2016) and it’s my...
WINTHROP, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Pre-Snap Reads 9/8: Seahawks season previews and more from around the league

One more day until from the start of the 2021 season!. Seattle returns most of its roster from last year's NFC West champion squad. Led by Russell Wilson once again, can the franchise make a deep playoff run this time around?. The Seahawks' competition at running back was dominated by...
NFL
thegeorgeanne.com

Game Preview: GS looks to reset after tight season opening win

After escaping Paulson Stadium with a 30-25 victory over Gardner-Webb, the Georgia Southern Eagles will face their first real test of the season on Saturday night as they take on FAU. The teams met at Paulson Stadium last season, with the Eagles earning a commanding 2013 victory. Despite Saturday’s win,...
STATESBORO, GA
westseattleblog.com

FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth IHS’s first game of the season

What was scheduled to be the first home game of the season for the Chief Sealth International High School Seahawks turned out to be their first game after a COVID cancellation last week. The Clover Park High School Warriors visited from Pierce County and left Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex with the win, 13-7. CP kept Sealth off the scoreboard until #4, sophomore quarterback Issac Martinez (top photo), scored the Seahawks’ one and only touchdown a minute into the second half. #3, junior Daniel Cortes, kicked for the extra point. CP did all its scoring – 13 points – in the first half, but that’s all the Warriors needed for the win. Sealth got close twice in the second half, though:
KING COUNTY, WA
westernmassnews.com

Thunderbirds to host fundraiser at season-opening game in honor of late student-athlete

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield Thunderbirds are hosting a fundraiser in honor of late Chicopee Comprehensive High School student-athlete Brianne Boisselle. According to team officials, proceeds from the Thunderbirds season-opening game against the Hartford Wolfpack on Oct. 16 will go towards a scholarship established in her honor and a scoreboard for the Chicopee Comprehensive High School softball team Boisselle played for.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
nccourage.com

Match Preview: Courage Host First Place Portland Thorns for Second Time this Season

CARY, NC (September 10, 2021) - Building off of the momentum from their seven-game unbeaten streak, the North Carolina Courage are returning to their home stadium to take on the visiting Portland Thorns at home on Sunday, September 12 at 3 p.m. ET for a top-of-the-table tilt. Should the Courage win Sunday’s match, they will close the point gap that lies between the North Carolina side and the Thorns, deadlocking the two teams at 32 points apiece. Tickets are available for purchase here.
CARY, NC
The Ringer

Previewing Chiefs-Browns, Darnold’s Revenge Game, and the Rest of the Week 1 Slate

Ben Solak, Kaelen Jones, and Steven Ruiz start by giving their takeaways from the thrilling Thursday-night game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:50). Then they take you through their Games of the Week, including Chiefs-Browns, Pats-Dolphins, and Saints-Packers (6:15). Then they dive into some matchups that interest them in other games: Seahawks-Colts, Rams-Bears, and more (41:10). They finish with Ben giving you a reason to watch some of the less-touted games of the week (1:09:09).
NFL
spokanechiefs.com

Single game tickets on sale Wednesday, COVID-affected ticket exchange open now

Single game tickets for the Chiefs’ 2021-22 regular season will go on sale Wednesday, September 15 at 10 a.m. online via TicketsWest and via the Chiefs’ Ticket Office at Spokane Arena, in-person or over-the-phone at 509-535-PUCK. Today (Monday) marks the first day of the Chiefs’ exchange program for affected tickets...
SPOKANE, WA
chatsports.com

Second City Hockey’s 2021-22 season preview: Atlantic Division

With hockey season drawing ever closer, it’s time to take a glance around the rest of the league. We drop the puck on this season’s league-wide preview with a look at the Atlantic Division. Daily glances at the Metropolitan and Pacific Divisions will follow, ending with a one-team-per-day breakdown of the Central Division foes. To the east we go!
NHL
abc17news.com

Chiefs ride 14-game September win streak into season opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It has been nearly five years since the Kansas City Chiefs have lost a game in the opening month of the NFL season. The remarkable streak of perfection predates quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and a multitude of players that hope to usher the Chiefs to a third consecutive Super Bowl. The biggest reason is that the Chiefs have remained remarkably consistent over the years. The key players have remained the same, the coaching staff has mostly been stable and that allows them to carry success from year to year.
NFL
spokanechiefs.com

Chiefs to retire Tyler Johnson’s jersey on February 4

Spokane, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs announced today that on February 4, 2022, the franchise will officially retire the number nine in honor of former player and longtime NHL star Tyler Johnson. The Spokane native is expected to be on hand for the recognition to raise his number over the ice in a pre-game ceremony at Spokane Arena. Johnson joins forward Ray Whitney (14) as the second player to have his number retired by the Chiefs.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy