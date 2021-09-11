Preview: Chiefs face Thunderbirds in second pre-season game

What was scheduled to be the first home game of the season for the Chief Sealth International High School Seahawks turned out to be their first game after a COVID cancellation last week. The Clover Park High School Warriors visited from Pierce County and left Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex with the win, 13-7. CP kept Sealth off the scoreboard until #4, sophomore quarterback Issac Martinez (top photo), scored the Seahawks’ one and only touchdown a minute into the second half. #3, junior Daniel Cortes, kicked for the extra point. CP did all its scoring – 13 points – in the first half, but that’s all the Warriors needed for the win. Sealth got close twice in the second half, though:

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO