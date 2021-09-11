Rams overwhelm East Kentwood 48-0

Check out pictures of the game here: https://milespostema.smugmug.com/Rockford-Sports/2021-09-10-Rockford-vs-East-Kentwood/. It was no secret that East Kentwood had struggled in their first two games of the 2021 football season. The third contest proved to be even less hospitable to the Falcons as Rockford cruised to a 48-0 victory at Carlson-Munger Stadium in Rockford on Friday, September 10. Rockford managed to overcome a somewhat uneven effort in the first half offensively that found them leading only 14-0 at the break. The second half was a different story as the Rams scored early and often on their way to 34 points and to the institution of the running clock in the final quarter. The margin of victory was the largest in the series since a 53-7 Rockford win in 2010. The triumph moved the Ram’s record to 3-0 on the season and extended their all-time lead in the hotly contested series to 28-26. East Kentwood dropped to 0-3.