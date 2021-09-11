CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Rams overwhelm East Kentwood 48-0

By MSR staff
michigansportsradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out pictures of the game here: https://milespostema.smugmug.com/Rockford-Sports/2021-09-10-Rockford-vs-East-Kentwood/. It was no secret that East Kentwood had struggled in their first two games of the 2021 football season. The third contest proved to be even less hospitable to the Falcons as Rockford cruised to a 48-0 victory at Carlson-Munger Stadium in Rockford on Friday, September 10. Rockford managed to overcome a somewhat uneven effort in the first half offensively that found them leading only 14-0 at the break. The second half was a different story as the Rams scored early and often on their way to 34 points and to the institution of the running clock in the final quarter. The margin of victory was the largest in the series since a 53-7 Rockford win in 2010. The triumph moved the Ram’s record to 3-0 on the season and extended their all-time lead in the hotly contested series to 28-26. East Kentwood dropped to 0-3.

michigansportsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Matthew Stafford throws his first touchdown in L.A. to give Rams 7-0 lead

Welcome to Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford. The quarterback went “bombs away” for his first touchdown in a Rams uniform, completing a 67-yard pass to receiver Van Jefferson. The score gave L. A. an early 7-0 lead. The game got off to an inauspicious start for Los Angeles, with returner Khalil...
NFL
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Johnson City Press

Hampton rolls past Warriors, 48-0

ELIZABETHTON — Hampton turned up the offense in the second quarter and never looked back. The Bulldogs scored 28 points in the second frame to take a 48-0 victory over Happy Valley in a Region 1-2A football game on Warrior Hill on Friday night. The Hampton win sets the stage...
HAMPTON, TN
Fox17

Zak Ahern stands out again in Rockford's win over East Kentwood

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Another day, another impressive Zak Ahern performance along with the Rockford defense on Friday night in the 48-0 win over East Kentwood. Ahern would score on touchdown runs of 55 yards, 22 yards and four yards in just the first 26 minutes of the game before the Rams poured it on.
ROCKFORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play From Scrimmage#Falcons#Kentwood#American Football#Rockford Coach
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Chiefs overwhelm Peabody, go to 2-0

Natchitoches Central High School’s spirited fans and resilient football team were a winning pairing Thursday night. In the home opener for the Chiefs, the crowd’s energy spurred on the home team. NCHS was able to repel a second-quarter rally by visiting Peabody, regaining the lead just before halftime, and took command in the third quarter, thanks in no small part to the enthusiasm shown by the people above the railings in the grandstand, cheering on the young men in maroon jerseys and helmets on the field below.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bladen Journal

Valiant Knights turned back by rival East Bladen 1-0

ELIZABETHTOWN — Action to the final whistle decided this rivalry. Unbeaten West Bladen gave perennial postseason contender East Bladen all it could handle before the Eagles ruled 1-0 in boys high school soccer Monday evening. The inaugural 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference clash for each side was as competitive as ever, the Eagles of 11th-year head coach Jay Raynor owning possession and attacking more than defending but never once cleared for easy victory.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Orange Leader

Cardinals bombard Tarkington, 48-0

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Cardinals dismantled the Tarkington Longhorns 48-0 in a blowout of a game Friday night at H.N. Litton Field in Bridge City. This game, the Cardinals (2-0) starting quarterback Ethan Oceguera is showing why he should be planned around for opposing defenses each week and why he fits so well into the new offense from head coach Cody McGuire.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
accesswdun.com

Football: Cherokee Bluff beats East Forsyth, 59-0

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cherokee Bluff coach Tommy Jones said his team is playing complementary football. And he's right. What his defense gives them, the offense takes and cashes in. They did that on Friday in a 59-0 win over East Forsyth at Yonah Field. Bluff padded its already crazy scoring...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
goldcountrymedia.com

Eagles outscore Rams in shootout, 48-40

The 22 points Vista del Lago scored in its opening football game against Granite Bay would have been a good night for some teams, but not for the Eagles. Fast forward to Friday night in the second game of the season, and the Eagles more than doubled their output, outscoring Casa Roble, 48-40, for their first win of the season.
GRANITE BAY, CA
FraminghamSOURCE

Engineers Shut Out Rams 3-0

FRAMINGHAM – The WPI men’s soccer team defeated Framingham State by a score of 3-0 in non-conference action Saturday morning at a sunny Maple Street Field in Framingham. The Rams are now 0-2 on the season. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Engineers got on the board in the 7th minute junior...
Star Beacon

Jefferson downs Edgewood, 48-21, moves to 3-0

JEFFERSON — The last time a Jefferson football team was 3-0, Trent Hodge was in the fourth grade. Seven years later, the Falcons are undefeated again, and Hodge is a big reason why. The junior put on a display full of highlight film material in Jefferson’s 48-21 win over Edgewood at Falcon Pride Stadium on Friday night.
JEFFERSON, OH
Leavenworth Times

Week 2 preview: Bobcats face off with Pioneers, Rams look for 2-0 start

After an opening week that was slightly altered by weather, it looks like local high school football teams will kick off their second week of the season with sunny skies. Week 1 saw forecasts of thunderstorms which forced some teams to move kickoff times up while others stuck to the normal schedule and were able to get the games finished in one night.
BASEHOR, KS
webcenterfairbanks.com

Lathrop overwhelms Chugiak in 56-0 road win

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Lathrop Malemutes had week four off due to rescheduling with their opponent - and on Friday night - it looked like they made the most of their time on the practice field during the bye. With all three facets coming together, there was never a...
FAIRBANKS, AK
news8000.com

Bangor bashes Hillsboro, 48-0

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WKBT)–After a week off due to COVID-19, the Cardinals didn’t miss a step beating Hillsboro 48-0. The Cardinals continue their impressive 7-year stretch of straight conference victories. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
HILLSBORO, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy