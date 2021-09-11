CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Reeths-Puffer Launches OK Green Play with Victory

By Nick Tuori
michigansportsradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reeths-Puffer Rockets began OK Green play on Friday against the Wolves of Wyoming. A successful launch to the conference campaign resulted in a 48-12 win for the Rockets. On their opening drive, Puffer got in the scoring column. Ben Veihl and Tayte Vanderleest paired up for a 17-yard touchdown, giving the Rockets a 7-0 lead. The duo would connect again for a touchdown on a short field, and the 10-yard pass gave Puffer a 14-0 lead after twelve minutes.

michigansportsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: College Park, Magnolia pick up non-district wins

College Park got in the wins column Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium, topping Bryan 24-14. The Cavaliers (1-1) led 14-7 at the break, then outscored the Vikings 10-7 in the final quarter. Ty Buckmon completed 9 of 14 passes for 177 yards and a 20-yard touchdown to Cody Mladenka,...
HOUSTON, TX
AL.com

Big plays help Athens topple Hazel Green 56-7

Before a minute ticked off the clock, Dylann Roper raced into the end zone. And that was just the beginning. With a flurry of big plays, Athens quickly built a commanding lead as it topped Hazel Green 56-7 Friday night in a Class 6A, Region 8 contest. Athens (3-1, 2-0...
ATHENS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
michigansportsradio.com

This Week on MGN: Week 4

It’s the busiest week of the year so far in terms of MGN coverage – As we’ve been preparing for our first Game of the Week broadcast this year, while also keeping an eye on the obvious storylines surrounding the Bulldogs – as they will host the unbeaten Rockford Rams in the annual rivalry game that often helps determine the course of OK-Red season.
NFL
elonphoenix.com

Elon, Wofford Play Instant Classic; Terriers Escape With 24-22 Victory

ELON, N.C. - Davis Cheek threw for 312 yards in his first start since 2019, but the Elon University football team came up short in its season opener against Wofford, as the Phoenix fell to the Terriers 24-22 Saturday at Rhodes Stadium. Cheek completed 29-of-52 passes and threw two touchdowns...
ELON, NC
chatsports.com

Chattanooga vs. Kentucky to air exclusively on SECN+ and ESPN+

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky’s home game against Chattanooga on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Noon ET will be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ and will not be available via traditional television. Several Southeastern Conference games have been assigned to SECN+ and ESPN+ this season by the conference and its...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Johnson
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan starts region play with a victory

As part of the unique triple-header Thursday night with East Coweta and Pebblebrook, the Newnan Lady Cougars softball team took East Coweta’s field as the home team for the middle game. They faced Pebblebrook in their first region contest of the season. Starting pitcher Maddie Veal did it all in...
NEWNAN, GA
Kansas City Star

Piper football pulls out the victory on final play of game against Eudora

Piper and Eudora played with the hunger of not getting their first loss of the season and that made for a dramatic fourth quarter on Friday evening at Piper. My oh my, did Piper give its home fans something to talk about for years to come in the Pirates’ first home football game in two years.
EUDORA, MO
riverbender.com

Alton High School Notches First Win In Impressive Fashion Over Belleville West 6-3

ALTON - Alton High School’s football team notched its first win 6-3 over Belleville West in impressive fashion on Friday night at Public School Stadium. Redbirds' Quarterback Graham McAfoos completed a 71-yard pass play to Julian Caffey for the game-winner. Alton’s defense was outstanding throughout the game, holding Belleville West...
ALTON, IL
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Green River Wolves swim to victory at home

GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School Lady Wolves won their own invitational this past weekend, defeating cross-county rival Rock Springs High School and several other schools in the pool. The Lady Wolves piled up 300 points, while Rock Springs had 278. Jackson High School finished third with 195,...
GREEN RIVER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rockets#Varnesdeel
yourpickenscounty.com

Quarterback Brown impresses again in Green Wave victory

EASLEY — The Easley Green Wave were hoping an emotional loss in week one to Daniel wouldn’t cost them again Friday night at home against unbeaten Seneca. The Wave got their first win of the season, rallying in the fourth quarter, getting three defensive stops and securing the 38-28 win.
EASLEY, SC
utdailybeacon.com

Heupel talks Bowling Green victory, week 2 in Monday press conference

Tennessee head coach, Josh Heupel, met with the media Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. His Vols improved to 1-0 Thursday night against Bowling Green State, 38-6. Here are three things we learned. Heupel: Tennessee will look to emphasize “operating as one”. The coaching staff was generally pleased with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

Garcia’s big plays propel Memorial to season-opening victory

Saturday’s season-opener was about how Memorial head coach Stefano “Bear” Calderara envisioned it would go. His sizable Tigers offensive line dominated Ferris in the trenches, allowing Memorial to move the ball at a good pace down the line. It also unlocked their big play threat, Ethan Garcia. That combination proved...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Macomb Daily

‘Impact plays’ help Romeo score football victory over Dakota

Curt Rienas won’t have to look far when he talks to his Romeo football team about taking advantage of opportunities. He’ll have two perfect examples sitting in front of him in juniors Jayden Roberson and Jaxon Radtke. “The first play of the game for each of them, they made impact...
ROMEO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dallassun.com

Houston looks to build on success when hosting Grambling State

The Houston Cougars look to build on the momentum gained from a definitive Week 2 performance when they host SWAC opponent Grambling State on Saturday evening in the Bayou City. The Cougars (1-1) rebounded from an opening-week loss to Texas Tech with a 44-7 thrashing of crosstown rival Rice on...
HOUSTON, TX
doorcountydailynews.com

Badgers disappoint in opener; Green Knights grind out victory

Both the University of Wisconsin and the St. Norbert College Green Knights played in defensive battles on Saturday. Wisconsin fell in their top-20 matchup 16-10 to Penn State. St. Norbert College hosted Loras College and a strong defensive performance aided a 21-14 win. Wisconsin plays Eastern Michigan next Saturday while SNC plays UW-Stout.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Big plays spell 42-0 shutout victory for Bulldogs

MULDROW — Big plays, a stingy defense and solid special teams play delivered the first victory of the 2021 season for the Muldrow High School football team and Brandon Ellis’s first win as Muldrow’s coach Friday night. Muldrow rolled to a 42-0 win over the Sequoyah-Tahlequah Indians before a vocal home crowd at Marty Rogers Field. It was the season opener for the Indians and their first game in…
MULDROW, OK
ocolly.com

Bray, Green pitch in critical TDs in 28-23 victory over Tulsa

It was third-and-17. OSU’s stale offense looked like it was going to stall on another grueling drive. Spencer Sanders took the snap. He looked to his left, he looked to his right, then threw a strike to a wide-open Jaden Bray. The big-bodied freshman snatched the ball out of the...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy