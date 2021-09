The Fall River/Rio Rebels used 485 rushing yards to run away with a 62-20 victory over the Deerfield Demons on Friday, Sept. 3. “We made too many mistakes, and that really bit us,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger. “We turned the ball over five times, and we lost an onside kick, and it’s awfully tough to win a football game when you have that, but I need to do a better job of putting kids in better spots, especially on defense to fix some of the mistakes we’ve been making so far.”

DEERFIELD, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO