Calvin Christian Secures First Win in 2021
The Calvin Christian Squires won their 2019 opener against Wyoming Lee, 40-24. The rest of that season, the Squires lost eight times. Last fall, Calvin Christian cancelled their season. After they lost their first two games at the start of the 2021 season, they had gone over 740 days without a victory. It was with great jubilation on Friday night that Calvin Christian snapped that streak, taking down Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 25-7.michigansportsradio.com
