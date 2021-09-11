Calvin Christian Secures First Win in 2021

Friday night, Orangeburg Christian Academy will field its first football team in the 25-year history of the school. The Patriots will be led by head coach Anthony Day. “It’s a dream come true,” Day said. “It’s been an absolute two-year push trying to start this program. I went to the principal and said we need football. Those life lessons that you learn on the field, you take with you off of the field.”

