The point guard position has been a rather problematic one for the Milwaukee Bucks over the past few seasons, to say the very least. Of course, the player that has been discussed the most involving this issue is Eric Bledsoe, who the Bucks traded for nearly four years ago. While it was a solid move for a team on the rise at the time, the trade never quite panned out as many hoped. Bledsoe always had his share of struggles in the playoffs, which forced the team to play his backup, George Hill, nearly as many minutes in back-to-back postseasons.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO