Looking to fly business but not take a second mortgage out on your home? Lucky for you, there are plenty of ways to upgrade a flight. And no, despite how popular this theme tends to be, dressing well is not one of them. Maybe at one time, dressing the part when you were talking to the gate agent helped, but now thanks to the thousand-and-one ways to acquire elite status on airlines, the airlines are far less interested in your designer bag and way more interested in whether that bag has their branded credit card in it.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO