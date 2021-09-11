Adidas LIVT Day Two: Championship Recap/Star Search

The Adidas Louisville Invitational Volleyball Tournament has come to a close, and the host with the most kept the title in the building. Assumption High, The No. 3 team in the Power 25, showed just why they are ranked, hoisting the championship hardware at the end of the day. Be sure to check out our day one coverage and keep an eye out this week for a few more articles, celebrating the top players in each position from the LIVT.