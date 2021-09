“…And in our victories too,” goes the line from the Bishop Ward school song, but the pep club usually sings it ironically, especially during football season. Bishop Ward won a resounding 28-6 season-opening victory over the Sumner Academy Sabres at Schlagle Stadium. The grandstands were packed and evenly divided between the schools, giving the event a fun atmosphere. At kickoff, the ticket line still stretched around the parking lot.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 DAYS AGO