Oregon Upsets Ohio State, Keeping Pac-12 in Playoff Mix

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Saturday afternoon outlook for the Oregon Ducks, the ones who barely mustered a victory over Fresno State last week, was decidedly poor. The opponent was third-ranked Ohio State, the Big Ten’s sauntering, swaggering behemoth. The Ducks’ star defensive end, Kayvon Thibodeaux, the man who helped make the Horseshoe magnetic for N.F.L. scouts on Saturday, was hurt. Justin Flowe, a fearsome freshman linebacker, was also out for Oregon, which entered Saturday ranked 12th. In a rematch of the national championship game from January 2015, oddsmakers favored the Buckeyes by more than two touchdowns.