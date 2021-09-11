Byron Center Travels to Indiana, Returns With 2OT Victory
The Byron Center Bulldogs won their season opener against Birmingham Seaholm. Last week, they were without a game, as their opponent was sidelined due to COVID. When they faced another week without a game for another COVID cancellation, Coach Marc Cisco’s club hit the road. They crossed the state line to face Elkhart High School, a 6A school in Indiana. It was an absolute thriller, but in the end, the Bulldogs won in double overtime, 35-28.michigansportsradio.com
