CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

DFS Plays of the Day – September 11

By Ryan Amore
pitcherlist.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Amore previews Thursday's DFS slate. Saturday brings us an eight-game slate, without further ado let’s take a look!. Luis Garcia is the biggest favorite on the board, the only knock on him is pitch count as he’s been held under 90 in four of his last five starts. Dylan Cease gets a tough opponent in the Red Sox, whose team wOBA of .332 ranks third on the year. In his last start against the Royals, Cease only got through five innings but the strikeouts were there, nine total backed by a 36.7% CSW. He can struggle with inefficiency at times but there is no denying his strikeout ability, his K rate sitting at 31.1% on the year a remarkable turnaround considering last year’s 17.3%.

www.pitcherlist.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
FanSided

Manny Ramirez calls out Derek Jeter in long list of MLB ‘injustices’

Former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Manny Ramirez rattled off a bunch of MLB “injustices.”. Throughout the 2021 MLB season, the competition for the AL MVP award has been between two players — Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It will certainly make for a contentious debate and not everyone will be satisfied with the end result. Former MLB outfielder Manny Ramirez knows it.
MLB
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Byron Buxton
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
NFL
FanSided

New York Yankees: The trash talk between Derek Jeter and Yogi Berra

When you play for the New York Yankees, the bar is simply set a little bit higher. After all, when your franchise has captured 27 World Championships, finishing second is not looked upon well. That expectation of winning is passed down throughout the Yankees organization as well. As Derek Jeter...
MLB
The Eagle-Tribune

Stunning walk-off home run knocks Red Sox into tie atop Wild Card standings

You could hear the disbelief in the NESN broadcast crew’s voices as the ball left the park. The light hitting utility man, who came into Sunday with only four home runs in 349 at-bats on the season, was probably the last person anyone expected would take Garrett Whitlock deep for a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth. But that’s exactly what happened as Garcia took an 0-2, two-out pitch 430 feet to straight away center to give his Chicago White Sox the dramatic 2-1 win.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfs#Astros#Dfs Plays Of#The Red Sox#Royals#Csw#Giants#Padres#Nyy#The Miami Marlins#Cubs#Twins#Obp#Sd#Sheriff#Dodgers
pitcherlist.com

Du Haase Mich

Eric Haase (DET): 1-3, HR, 2 R, RBI, BB. Detroit laid the wood to Tampa in last night’s affair. Three Tigers went deep in a 10-4 shellacking of the Rays, including Haase’s 416-foot shot in the fifth inning. The solo shot started the offensive onslaught that continued with Detroit putting up runs in every inning after that. Point blank, Haase is a tremendous source of power and is tied with Gary Sanchez for fourth place among all catchers in HRs. Not bad for a player that was on no one’s radar coming into the season.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
pitcherlist.com

Doctor Robert

Luis Robert had another monster game for the White Sox in their wild 9-8 loss to Boston last night, going 4-for-5 for the second time in a week and driving in three runs. None of them were particularly cheap, as all five of his batted balls checked in between 99 and 103 MPH. It’s the first three-double game for the White Sox since Leury García in 2019, and just the second since 2014. Robert has had a monster sophomore campaign, hitting nearly .400 since his early-August return from a torn hip flexor and running an electric .344/.378/.541 triple-slash line on the season.
MLB
FakeTeams

MLB DFS: Best/worst DraftKings picks for Friday, September 3rd

It’s Fri-yay, so that means a little MLB DFS content ahead of tonight’s MLB DFS Wars competition tonight. There’s something uncomfortable about Adam Wainwright being the top-priced pitcher at $10,000. Yes, the numbers for Waino this year are stellar (13 wins, 2.97 ERA). But he’s also 40 years old and facing off against decent Brewers team, one that is upper third in terms of ISO but bottom third in terms of K-rate. Over the last two weeks though, Milwaukee has a .136 ISO (26th) and 23.3% strikeout rate (13th-worst, still bottom third). Over the last 14 days the Brewers have a 9.5% walk rate, tied for 5th-best in the league...but Waino has a 5.9% walk rate, tied for 16-best among qualified hurlers. Add it all up, and I think I can’t fully fade Waino, despite him seeming like a vanilla option. There’s some K-upside against the Brew Crew, who have been cold of late, while Waino is coming in hot.
MLB
fantraxhq.com

MLB DFS Look Ahead: Stacks and Fades for September 3-5

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Even though it may seem more complicated with all of the roster call-ups, waiver transactions, and injury management, theoretically this is the month if you want to all-in on MLB DFS. One week from now, many DFS grinders will be head over heels for NFL, chasing the allure of huge prizes and Week 1 fame. But it is paramount you understand one thing in MLB over these last four weeks: motivation. Who needs to stretch out their starters versus resting them? Who needs a win in the standings and makes a good stack and who might be comfortable pulling players in the sixth inning? What stacks and fades makes the most sense? Simply put: What are teams playing for, if anything?
NFL
pitcherlist.com

Bets of the Day — September 3

Ryan Amore highlights Friday's best bets around baseball. The Reds offense has been productive all year with a team wOBA of .329 (fourth). Tonight they are back in their home launching pad, GABP a fantastic setting for power, of which the Reds have plenty. Tonight’s starter is the southpaw Tyler Alexander. He’s done a good job limiting walks but the rest of the profile seems suspect. He’s allowed a 10.5% barrel rate along with a below-average K rate of 19.5%. He shouldn’t be long for this game, as he was used out of the pen in his last appearance (49 pitches) which suggests that we should see a Tigers relief corps that has combined for a 1.46 WHIP, tied for second-worst with Colorado.
MLB
ESPN

Buster Posey's 18th homer helps Giants to ninth straight win

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Buster Posey is hitting, moving on the bases and catching with an encouraging strength in mid-September for someone who had hip surgery three years ago and chose to sit out the shortened 2020 season to protect his young family. And he is determined to keep playing...
MLB
pitcherlist.com

DFS Daily Breakdown – September 3

Happy Friday! Today is another more extensive slate, with 14 games lined up. The pitching landscape has no legitimate ace but rather a plethora of viable arms with decent matchups. Furthermore, the keys to success today might rely on not spending too much on SPs and going a little heavier on stacks. The first game kicks off at 7:05 PM EST, so keep an eye out for oddball lineups and interesting batting orders. As always, good luck!
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy