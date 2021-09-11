CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Houston woman fatally shoots alleged ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TveW_0btNHXJE00

HOUSTON — A woman fatally shot a man she said was peeping through the bedroom window of her Houston home, authorities said Friday.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. CDT in north Houston, KHOU reported.

According to the Houston Police Department, the woman saw the man looking through the window and grabbed a rifle, shooting through the wall of her home several times, the television station reported.

According to police, the man was struck by one bullet and died at the scene after walking several feet from the building, according to KPRC.

The woman and the man she shot have not been identified.

Police said it appeared the woman did not know the identity of the man looking into her home, KTRK reported.

The homeowner is cooperating with police, according to KHOU.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
ABC13 Houston

Teen, 19, pour gasoline on couple and set them on fire, killing the husband

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have identified the woman they believe went into a Kingwood home, threw gasoline on the couple inside, and then set them on fire. Emma Presler, 19, is charged with murder. She was also charged with murder in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman with cerebral palsy last year.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Houstonpolice#Hounews#Khou#Kprc#Ktrk#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bossip

#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Click2Houston.com

‘Miss Mercedes Morr’ cause of death revealed

HOUSTON – Instagram model “Miss Mercedes Morr” died of strangulation and traumatic concussion, according to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office. “Miss Mercedes Morr,” whose real name is Janae Gagnier, died in an apparent murder-suicide in Richmond, Fort Bend authorities said Monday. She was 33 years old. The suspect,...
RICHMOND, TX
CBS New York

Caught On Camera: Woman Shoves 2-Year-Old To Ground In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a woman accused of shoving a young child to the ground in the Bronx. It happened just after 8:45 a.m. Tuesday outside a deli on the corner of East 198th Street and Valentine Avenue. Police are trying to find a woman accused of shoving a young child to the ground in the Bronx on Aug. 24, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) According to police, a mother was leaving the deli with her 2-year-old daughter when a stranger approached them from behind and shoved the child to the ground, causing her to hit her head on the pavement. The woman then walked away. The child was taken to a local medical center in stable condition. Police have released a photo and video of the suspect. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Video shows stranger shove 2-year-old in random attack

Disturbing new video shows a stranger shoving a 2-year-old girl to the ground in the Bronx for no apparent reason on Tuesday morning, cops said. The woman can be seen in footage approaching from behind before using both hands to push the toddler at around 8:45 a.m. at 230 East 198th St., police said. The girl was walking with her mom at the time of the attack.
BRONX, NY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
20K+
Followers
30K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy