Browns vs. Chiefs NFL Week 1 Prediction, analysis, breakdown & a final score prediction by Cleveland Browns Report host Matthew Peterson. Plenty of Browns news and rumors floating around this game with the highly anticipated start to the 2021 NFL regular season. The Browns are fueled by Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and many more in one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. Will the Browns snap their streak of rough Week 1 starts and pick up a revenge win against the Kansas City Chiefs? Browns news today focuses on the return of several key Browns players who suffered injuries last season.

