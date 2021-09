PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Sneads is coming off a huge win this past Friday in week two of the season taking down 5A Arnold. It was a tremendous effort and performance from the Pirates on both sides of the ball, especially from sophomore, Jason Patterson, who really got things done with 18 carries for 320 yards and five, yes five, touchdowns.

SNEADS, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO