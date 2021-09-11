CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Verdell, No. 12 Oregon stun No. 3 Ohio State 35-28

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Verdell ran for 161 yards and had three touchdowns as shorthanded No. 12 Oregon upset the No. 3 Buckeyes 35-28 for their first regular-season loss in nearly three years. Ohio State never led the game it was favored the win by 14 1/2 points despite gaudy numbers from freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud. Its front seven struggled to contain Verdell, control the edge and get after Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown in front. The Buckeyes had a chance to tie it late after pulling within a touchdown with 7:55 left. But when they got the ball again, Stroud took his first sack of the day and then threw an interception in front of a stunned crowd of more than 100,000.

