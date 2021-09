It’s undoubtedly one of the most memorable and favored go-to scenes in any Christmas movie. The one where someone is up a ladder and ends up falling off in their failed Christmas-light-putting-up attempt. And while it’s fun to see on TV, you can’t help but appreciate the real-world pain in the butt that putting Christmas lights on your home really is. Hence the reason for the rise in popularity of the Christmas light projector. Christmas light projectors are a modern way to decorate your house for the festive season without any of the hassle usually related to the task. These projectors...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO