The Forgotten Lesson of 9/11: Americans are Dangerously Divided 20 Years After the Attacks

WASHINGTON, DC — One enduring legacy from the terror attacks of 2001 that echoes more loudly each year is how the nation came together at a time of dire need and crisis. That doesn’t happen anymore. This month, the Pew Research Center republished polling recalls how Americans spoke with one voice after nearly 3,000 were killed. There were equal measures of sadness and anger regardless of political affiliation. Politicians of both parties stood on the Capitol steps and sang “God Bless America.” The Senate authorized military force against Afghanistan, where al-Qaida terrorists were based, by 98-0 with two members not voting, and the House of Representatives by 420 to 1, with ten not voting. After the U.S. military was unleashed, 83% of Americans approved. Meanwhile, nearly 8 in 10 Americans displayed the flag. More than 6 in 10 felt a surge of patriotism. And there was record-high trust in the federal government and record-high approval ratings for President George W. Bush and even the news media.