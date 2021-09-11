Gators Post Nine Victories on Day Two of Gator Fall Invite

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida men's tennis team tallied an impressive nine wins on day two of the Gator Fall at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Gators split their doubles matches 2-2 to begin the day. At court one, the No. 57 doubles duo of Mattias Siimar and Abedallah Shelbayh picked up their second ranked victory of the tournament, this time against No. 49 Yannai Barkai and Braden Shick of NC State, 8-3. Lukas Greif and Josh Goodger took care of business on court four after defeating Joseph Schrader and Collin Shick, 8-5.