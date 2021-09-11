CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX News Rundown EXTRA: The 20th Anniversary of September 11th

Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Nineteen Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks in the U.S. that day. Two of the planes were flown into the Twin Towers in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed, changing so many Americans lives forever.

