WESTWOOD — Making his fall debut as coach at his alma mater, Rob DiLoreto preached the importance of adapting for the Everett football team. The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide did just that in their season opener Friday night, overcoming a blown 10-point lead in the fourth quarter as well as a deficit in overtime — not to mention nine accepted penalties for 90 yards against them — in a 21-19 win over No. 3 Xaverian at the Hawk Bowl.

WESTWOOD, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO