Animals

Best places to hunt

By Jim Bennett Wild River Trails
osceolasun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhitetail deer hunting traditions weigh differently in different places. The James Jordan Buck, long standing World Record taken in 1914 was on top for what seemed like forever. But Wisconsin deer hunting has changed according to onX Maps. They have the top whitetail deer states ranked as Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa and Mississippi. The reason are the number of trophy deer harvested, number of total deer that can be harvest and lack of hunters and abundance of public land in those states.

IN THIS ARTICLE
