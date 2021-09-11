Best places to hunt

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chanhassen may be the best place to live in the U.S., according to Money magazine, but two other Minnesota cities made the top 50 as well. Woodbury and Rosemount ranked 29th and 32nd, respectively. Woodbury, a St. Paul suburb with a population of about 75,000, was noted for its 3,000 acres of parkland, as well for being home to 3M headquarters. Rosemount, meanwhile, is “one of the smallest towns” on the list, Money said, with under 26,000 people. The magazine said the town’s high school is ranked third in the country, and also championed its celebration of Irish heritage. The town is about 20 miles southeast of Minneapolis. Wisconsin, meanwhile, is one of 18 states with no cities on the list. North and South Dakota also lack representation. Only Texas, Tennessee and Georgia have as many cities on the list as Minnesota. More On WCCO.com: MN Supreme Court: Votes Will Be Counted On Minneapolis Public Safety Ballot Question Chanhassen Named Best Place To Live In The Country, According To Money Magazine Twin Cities Schools Report Bathrooms Being Plundered For ‘Devious Licks’ TikTok Challenge DNR Fines Enbridge Energy $3.32M For Violating Environmental Laws During Line 3 Construction

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO