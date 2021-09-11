Dreaming of A Luxury Holiday Home in Portugal? Introducing CostaTerra Golf & Ocean Club, Discovery Land Company’s First Private Community In Europe
Portugal is becoming increasingly popular with UK property buyers with 2020 seeing a 34% rise in those living there, according to the latest data from the country’s immigration service (SEF). Buyers are looking for property with green, open spaces and the opportunity to experience the local culture and lifestyle. Comporta, a stylish fishing village on the West Coast offers the perfect opportunity. Surrounded by rice paddies, the ocean, sand dunes and pine forests. It’s a unique place, where you can connect with nature and enjoy the relaxed way of life. It’s still relatively undiscovered and mainly home to those in the know such as Madonna, Christian Louboutin, and Carla Bruni.nitravelnews.com
