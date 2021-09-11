Dreaming of A Luxury Holiday Home in Portugal? Introducing CostaTerra Golf & Ocean Club, Discovery Land Company’s First Private Community In Europe

Paving the way for the biggest adventure yet, Royal Caribbean International has announced that the world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, will debut in the U.S. and Europe. The highly anticipated ship is set to sail from its home in Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean on March 4, 2022, before making its way to Barcelona and Rome to kick off summer holidays in May. Families and holidaymakers alike have a new wave of possibilities across Wonder’s eight distinct neighbourhoods, an Oasis Class first, that include all-new features such as the Suite Neighbourhood, a cantilevered pool bar named The Vue, and Wonder Playscape – an interactive, open-air kids’ play area with awe-inspiring views.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO