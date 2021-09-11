CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Dreaming of A Luxury Holiday Home in Portugal? Introducing CostaTerra Golf & Ocean Club, Discovery Land Company’s First Private Community In Europe

nitravelnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortugal is becoming increasingly popular with UK property buyers with 2020 seeing a 34% rise in those living there, according to the latest data from the country’s immigration service (SEF). Buyers are looking for property with green, open spaces and the opportunity to experience the local culture and lifestyle. Comporta, a stylish fishing village on the West Coast offers the perfect opportunity. Surrounded by rice paddies, the ocean, sand dunes and pine forests. It’s a unique place, where you can connect with nature and enjoy the relaxed way of life. It’s still relatively undiscovered and mainly home to those in the know such as Madonna, Christian Louboutin, and Carla Bruni.

nitravelnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Adventure tour companies have to (re-)start somewhere. Why not Norfolk?

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you. The way I choose to organise my travel depends largely on latitude and altitude. Aiming close to the equator or either pole – or far from the centre of the earth? There’s a good chance I will sign up for an organised expedition.Polar, tropical and mountain journeys are best attempted in the care of a specialist adventure operator. I pay for experience,...
LIFESTYLE
nitravelnews.com

World’s Newest Wonder Sets Course for US and Europe

Paving the way for the biggest adventure yet, Royal Caribbean International has announced that the world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, will debut in the U.S. and Europe. The highly anticipated ship is set to sail from its home in Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean on March 4, 2022, before making its way to Barcelona and Rome to kick off summer holidays in May. Families and holidaymakers alike have a new wave of possibilities across Wonder’s eight distinct neighbourhoods, an Oasis Class first, that include all-new features such as the Suite Neighbourhood, a cantilevered pool bar named The Vue, and Wonder Playscape – an interactive, open-air kids’ play area with awe-inspiring views.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Tom Fazio
Person
Carla Bruni
dwell.com

A Striking Holiday Home in Portugal Evokes the Poetry of the Surrounding Landscape

Casa da Volta reimagines what a rural retreat can be, with its rustic yet luxurious materiality and tranquil courtyard. On the outskirts of Grândola—a small Alentejan town in the Setúbal district of Portugal—a striking architectural form sits in the vast, arid landscape amidst cork trees and herds of cows. The whitewashed guesthouse is known as Casa da Volta, which translates as "Home of the Return," and it offers a refreshing new take on rural living.
WORLD
nitravelnews.com

Travel Agents “Overlooked” Once Again in Latest Round of Grants

Travel agents have been “overlooked” once again as the latest round of grants has been announced – over £7 million has been provided for local hotels to promote their business while travel agents, one of the hardest hit industries, are left floundering – that’s the message from local travel agent body, the Association of Northern Ireland Travel Agents (ANITA).
WORLD
nitravelnews.com

Celebrity Cruises Unveils £25,000 Prize Giveaway for Travel Agents

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled its incredible new agent giveaway, awarding valued trade agents with 100 cash prizes totalling £25,000. Designed to demonstrate the luxury brand’s support and appreciation for its travel partners, the prizes will be awarded to the top 100 selling agents. To be in with a chance of...
TRAVEL
Commercial Observer

Jeffrey Soffer’s Turnberry Ocean Club Designed for the ‘Lucky Few’

A sculpture of tall, circular rods greets cars as they drive up to the Turnberry Ocean Club Residences. Nine curved, silver shafts shield its doors, welcoming residents to the rarified world behind them. Inside, it doesn’t disappoint. Marble wall panelings drape the lobby. Floor-to-ceiling windows, three stories tall, showcase views...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Discovery Land Company#Sef#Comporta#The European Union#Natura 2000 Program#Outdoor Pursuits#Dune Cottages
floridaweekly.com

Custom Polo Club luxury

In a real estate market where move-in ready inventory is hard to come by, Stock Custom Homes, custom home building division of Stock Development, offers an exquisite estate in the Palm Beach Polo Golf and Country Club in Wellington. Designed with R.G. Designs and Beasley & Henley Interior Design, the...
WELLINGTON, FL
abc17news.com

The hidden side of Europe’s package holiday hotspot

It’s Spain’s Mediterranean escape, a place that for decades has been the go-to spot for jet setters, party lovers and package vacationers keen to let their hair down and enjoy sun, sea and sand in abundance. Yet as in so many famous tourist destinations across Europe, the Costa del Sol...
LIFESTYLE
nitravelnews.com

Five Reasons to Visit Calvia All Year Round

September is upon us, children are back to school, but in Calvià the holiday season never stops. Located between the coast and the mountains, this Majorcan region has an array of attractions that cater to the needs of every traveller every month of the year. Sports, hiking, heritage, and bird watching are some of the activities that, together with its enviable climate, make this Mediterranean destination a must-visit year title.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Real Estate
nitravelnews.com

Discover a Magical New Illuminated Trail Christmas at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

A stunning new illuminated Christmas trail will bring festive sparkle to Hillsborough for the first time this year from 3 Dec – 2 Jan 2022. The magical after-dark trail at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens will enchant visitors with spectacular lighting and classical festive tunes, and transform the estate’s beautifully landscaped grounds and gardens.
LIFESTYLE
CBS New York

American Dream Mall Unveils ‘The Avenue,’ Featuring Luxury Shopping & Fine Dining

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A new section of the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford opened Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to unveil “The Avenue,” which features luxury shopping and fine dining. Saks Fifth Avenue is among several retailers opening its doors in the new part of the mall. “It is without a doubt the most incredible center in the world, and you’re about to walk into the most incredible luxury retail environment there is,” American Dream CEO Don Ghermezian said. American Dream is celebrating the opening with a fashion and art exhibit. The new section will also showcase sculpture gardens designed by New Jersey native Jonathan Adler.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Oakland Press

Dream home: Lake Orion home adds luxury to life on the lake

This Lake Orion dream home is ideal for those who love gazing at the water. The lakefront home is designed to capture lake views from nearly every room, according to the listing offered by Coldwell Banker Professionals. The property is also great for water sports enthusiasts, with a boat dock...
LAKE ORION, MI
nitravelnews.com

Never a Better Time to Cruise Says Andrea McVeigh!

There’s probably never been a better time to go on a cruise. And that’s despite all of the current travel restrictions, regulations and essential protocols for movement between countries. I discovered this recently on a trip aboard luxury ship Apex, the most recent addition to Celebrity Cruise Line’s fleet. Completed...
LIFESTYLE
chainstoreage.com

First Look: American Dream opens its 300,000-sq.-ft. luxury retail wing

The Avenue, American Dream’s long-awaited, art-bedecked luxury wing opened September 17 with the world’s largest Hermés store and New Jersey’s only Saks Fifth Avenue among its tenants. The Avenue’s debut was long delayed by changes in the tenant mix as well as COVID-19. American Dream CEO Don Ghermezian worked the...
RETAIL
Robb Report

Atlante Unveils a Trio of Explorer Yachts That Bring Style to Your Global Adventure

Good things really do come in threes—at least for Atlante Yachts. The Italian shipyard has just unveiled a trio of new explorer yachts dubbed the Classic Series. The semi-custom vessels aim to bring a touch of sophistication to the expedition class, combining sleek design with a steel hull hearty enough to venture into rough waters. The line’s three models—the Classic 30, Classic 33 and Classic 37—were all designed by Paolo Dose of the Studio VYD. Although each boat has its own distinct personality (which can be modified if necessary), there is a shared design language inspired by traditional Italian “Navetta” gentleman’s yachts....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Travel + Leisure

9 Common Travel Mistakes to Avoid in Paris, According to a Local

One Paris local shares some common mistakes travelers make in the city — and how to avoid them. First things first: Even the French — meaning non-Parisians — don't always get it right when visiting the country's capital. Why? Because in southwest France, pain au chocolat is called chocolatine, and in Alsace, they start their bisous (double-kiss greeting) on the left cheek, not the right. That means you likely won't be alone in making a faux pas when visiting. You're a tourist, after all. We know, we know — you want to avoid being pegged as one.
TRAVEL
AFP

'Really alive': France unveils wrapped Arc de Triomphe

President Emmanuel Macron was set to unveil a strange and spectacular sight in Paris on Thursday: the entire 50-metre-high Arc de Triomphe wrapped in fabric, fulfilling the long-held dream of late artist Christo. After weeks of preparation, the finishing touches are being put to the transformation of one of France's most iconic monuments ahead of its opening to the public this weekend. At a press conference earlier in the day, Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot called it "a posthumous testament to an artistic genius" and "a wonderful gift to Parisians, to the French, and to all art-lovers." The imposing war memorial has been wrapped in 25,000 square metres (270,000 square feet) of silver-blue recyclable polypropylene.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy