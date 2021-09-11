Allegan County Health Department Declines To Rescind Mask Order

The Berrien County Board of Commissioners is working to make it clear to the public that they have no authority over the health department’s mandatory mask order for all K-12 schools issued on September 1. The commission took plenty of public comment against the order last week, and one commissioner vowed a resolution pulling their support for the health department. However, in a statement, the commission notes they have no authority over public health orders, cannot remove the health officer from her position, can face legal action if they interfere with the implementation of the order, and cannot pull Health Department funding. If they do that, the state can take control of the department. The statement concludes with telling people worried about the order meant to keep kids healthy to take up the issue with state lawmakers.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO