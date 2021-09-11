CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Allegan County Health Department Declines To Rescind Mask Order

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Allegan County Health Department has declined to rescind a COVID-19 mask order for schools after being asked to do so by the Allegan County Board of Commissioners. The board on August 20 passed a resolution requesting the county health officer to reconsider and rescind the emergency order. The health department’s response says state law gives the health officer the authority to “take actions and make determinations necessary or appropriate to carry out the local health department’s functions under this part or functions delegated under this part and to protect the public health and prevent disease.” The department’s corporate counsel has advised it the county board of commissioners does not have the authority to overrule the health officer. Therefore, the Allegan County order remains in place.

