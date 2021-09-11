Men’s soccer lifted to victory against NJIT after extra-time winner

The Seton Hall men’s soccer team earned their third win of the season after a golden goal winner in extra time against NJIT on Friday. NJIT came out of the gates aggressive, shooting twice on goal in the first five minutes of play. However, it was the Pirates that struck first. Sophomore Raz Amir scored in the 12th minute, marking his first goal of the season. His goal came off an assist from junior Johannes Pex, who found Amir in stride to bring the Pirates up 1-0.