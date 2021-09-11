UH-Oregon State preview: Beavers hope to rebound against Warriors
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Pac-12 After Dark is coming to Corvallis tonight, but Oregon State no doubt hopes to avoid any drama. The Beavers (0-1) host the University of Hawaii (1-1) at 8 p.m. local time (5 p.m. HST) and there’s certainly cause for Oregon State’s vigilance heading into the game. Last Saturday night, a pair of Mountain West teams defeated Pac-12 teams: Utah State downed Washington State and Nevada beat California.www.mauinews.com
Comments / 0