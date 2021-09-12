Boy, 15, Struck By Car While Riding Bike Near Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was critically injured Saturday afternoon, when he was hit by a car while riding a bike near Grant Park.

Police said a 37-year-old man was driving south on Columbus Drive, when he hit the boy, who was riding his bike west on Monroe Street.

According to police, the driver had the green light, and the boy apparently ignored the traffic light.

The boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police said no citations have been issued against the driver.