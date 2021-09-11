Homer Howard Kelley Jr.
Mr. Homer Howard Kelley Jr. age 92, of Cleveland passed away Saturday September 11, 2021. Mr. Kelley was born in Hall County the son of the late Homer Howard Kelley Sr. and Lucy Reed Kelley. He retired from Foothills Auto Parts and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Mr. Kelley is preceded in death by his son, Larry Kelley: brothers, Bill Kelley, Charles Kelley and Howard Kelley, sisters, Willie Dee Wofford, Minnie Lee Young and Dorothy Kelley.accesswdun.com
