Tulsa, OK

The Rundown: What Mike Gundy Said After OSU’s 28-23 Win Over TU

By Kyle Boone
pistolsfiringblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Gundy had a lot to say Saturday afternoon after his team won another nail-biter, 28-23, this time over Tulsa. Here is a rundown of his postgame thoughts. “We were really good on third downs [defensively] again. Very important. The defense continues to play well as we try to grow up a little bit on offense and get some young players developed and work through a few things. We need to come together as coaches and try to make a decision on who we are offensively right now with our personnel and what direction to go. We rushed for about 3 yards per carry, we need to be at about 4.5. We need to run the football better.”

