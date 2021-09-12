CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork Music Festival 2021: Day 2 photo highlights

By Sun-Times staff
Chicago Sun-Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePitchfork Music Festival 2021 entered its second day Saturday afternoon in Union Park, as the West Loop staple returned from its COVID-19 hiatus in 2020. The Day 2 lineup included another eclectic mix of hip-hop, R&B, indie rock and more. Horsegirl, Bartees Strange, Amaarae, Waxahatchee, Ty Segall & Freedom Band and more were among the afternoon acts. Saturday’s headliners include Jamila Woods and Angel Olsen, with St. Vincent closing out the night.

