Pitchfork Music Festival 2021: Day 2 photo highlights

For nearly 30 years, Backwoods Fest has stood as a hidden gem among many of the more popular Ohio music festivals. We’re deciding to let the secret out. Located just outside the village of Thornville, Ohio (located roughly 30 miles from downtown Columbus), this bluegrass music festival is held in a massive, heavily wooded, outdoor venue. With an on-site barn and plenty of freshly-harvested pumpkins adorning the wooden outposts and vendor stands, the fest—which has been held since the mid 1990’s—stays true to its name.

THORNVILLE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO