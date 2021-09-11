CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

MATCHDAY: Ibrahimovic returns; Griezmann back at Atlético

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hg6w_0btN1TEv00
France's Antoine Griezmann controls the ball during the World Cup 2022 group D qualifying soccer match between France and Finland at Decines stadium in Lyon, France, Tuesday Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Laurent Cirpiani)

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:

ENGLAND

It was looking as if Leeds and Liverpool would be without their influential Brazilian players for the Premier League game at Elland Road as a punishment for blocking them from traveling for World Cup qualifiers in the international break. However, the threat of a five-day ban from FIFA was lifted late Friday, meaning Leeds can field winger Raphinha and Liverpool can play midfielder Fabinho and goalkeeper Alisson for the match. Liverpool is, however, without injured striker Roberto Firmino — another Brazilian — as the team looks to maintain its unbeaten start to the season. Liverpool has seven points from a possible nine, while Leeds is on two points and is still searching for its first win.

SPAIN

Antoine Griezmann could start his second stint with Atlético Madrid when the defending champions visit Espanyol. Griezmann was sent back to Diego Simeone’s side on loan by the cash-strapped Barcelona at the end of the transfer market. Atlético aims to take the three points at an Espanyol that has yet to win in three rounds after its return to the top flight. Real Madrid returns to its partly renovated Santiago Bernabeu 18 months later to host Celta Vigo. Madrid took advantage of the pandemic confinement to remodel its stadium while playing at a smaller stadium in its training grounds. Carlos Soler will lead Valencia at Osasuna after the midfielder impressed with Spain during the international break. Real Sociedad is at Cádiz seeking a third victory in a row.

ITALY

Zlatan Ibrahimović should be available off the bench for his return from left knee surgery when AC Milan hosts Lazio in a matchup of clubs that won their opening two matches. But Olivier Giroud is doubtful after testing positive for COVID-19 following his two-goal performance in Milan’s 4-1 win over Cagliari before the international break. Roma has won all four of its matches under José Mourinho across all competitions entering its game against a Sassuolo side featuring Giacomo Raspadori, who impressed for Italy midweek. Defending champion Inter Milan, which also has six points, meets Sampdoria in the lunchtime fixture with 35-year-old Edin Džeko going up against 38-year-old Fabio Quagliarella in a matchup of aging strikers.

GERMANY

Some German clubs with Champions League ambitions are already under pressure after poor starts and will be in more trouble if they don’t win on Sunday. Borussia Mönchengladbach has one point from three games under new coach Adi Hütter and hosts Arminia Bielefeld, which has the league’s joint second-best defensive record. Winless Eintracht Frankfurt takes on Stuttgart. It’s been a pitiful start to the season for last-placed Hertha Berlin after three losses but a visit to promoted Bochum offers a good chance to turn things around.

FRANCE

Surprise front-runner Angers looks to maintain its unbeaten run when it travels to play struggling Brest. Few predicted Angers would be on 10 points from four games after long-serving coach Stephane Moulin left the club at the end of last season, but Gerard Baticle has done well despite having little experience. Nice is also unbeaten ahead of a trip to Nantes and Lyon needs to find form at home to Strasbourg. Lyon coach Peter Bosz is getting to grips with his new role after replacing Rudi Garcia and has won only once. Lyon’s defense needs to improve quickly after leaking seven goals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Griezmann makes first comments since Atletico Madrid return

Antoine Griezmann has made his first comments since sealing his return to Atletico Madrid. Griezmann took to social media to respond to an Atletico Madrid post about his return to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano and expressed his desire to play for Los Rojiblancos once again. Currently on international duty with...
SOCCER
goal.com

Griezmann whistles expected on Atletico Madrid return as club president reacts to shock deal with Barcelona

Enrique Cerezo is delighted to have a familiar face back at Wanda Metropolitano, but concedes that some fans will need to be won over again. Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo admits Antoine Griezmann is likely to be whistled by certain sections of the club's support following his return from Barcelona, with the Frenchman needing to build bridges following a "strange" exit in 2019.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid president Cerezo: Griezmann return unexpected; I'll understand boos

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says the return of Antoine Griezmann was unexpected. The striker re-signed for Atletico from Barcelona on deadline day on Tuesday. Cerezo said: "We have been lucky to have Griezmann for the next two years. We did not count on Griezmann, but we did not know if Saúl was going to leave. I have not been able to talk to him yet because I was in France.
SOCCER
intothecalderon.com

Three ways Atlético Madrid can use Antoine Griezmann this season

After getting his man in the final minutes of the summer transfer window, Diego Simeone is going to get a headache or two trying to make Atlético Madrid’s attacking pieces fit. Simeone pushed hard for Antoine Griezmann’s Atlético return, and the boss got what he wished for in the early...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Adi Hütter
chatsports.com

BB podcast: Griezmann’s legacy and Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona future

This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I chat with Nick Batlle. We talk about the Barcelona transfer window as it completes with some strange business. Then we move into Antoine Griezmann’s legacy as a Barcelona player and how he improves Atletico. Finally, we discuss Ronald Koeman and what he has to do to stick it out as Barca’s manager into its uncertain future.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Griezmann double puts France back on winning track

Lyon (AFP) – Antoine Griezmann’s double gave France a 2-0 victory over Finland in their 2022 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday and ended a run of five games without a win for the World Cup holders. The 30-year-old Atletico Madrid striker’s brace took him level with Michel Platini on 41...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Matchday#European#Brazilian#C Diz#Ac Milan#Roma#Sassuolo#Inter Milan#German#Brest#Ap
chatsports.com

Griezmann's Atletico Madrid return happened right when Barcelona finally had room to make him their star

The time was 23:59:40. There were 20 seconds of the transfer window to go when Atletico Madrid completed the deal that brought Antoine Griezmann "home" from Barcelona, or so it goes. It was late, anyway. Too late, some said. Just in time, though LaLiga said. At 1 a.m., they released a statement insisting the deal had been registered in their system -- and, yes, it really is called LaLiga Manager -- before the deadline. There had been no extension, no holding back time. At 1:22 a.m., half an hour after confirming that Saul Niguez was going to Chelsea, Atletico finally announced the signing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
FIFA
chatsports.com

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss AC Milan's Champions League return against Liverpool due to tight Achilles tendon... despite making scoring comeback from four-month injury lay-off at the weekend

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss AC Milan's first Champions League game in seven-and-a-half years when they face Liverpool on Wednesday due to a tight Achilles tendon. The 39-year-old forward only made his return from a four-month lay-off with a knee injury on Sunday in his first Serie A appearance of the new season.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Ibrahimovic out of Milan’s Champions League return at Liverpool

Milan (AFP) – Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss AC Milan’s return to Champions League football with an Achilles tendon injury which will keep him out of their trip to Liverpool, coach Stefano Pioli said on Tuesday. Milan last appeared in Europe’s top club competition in the 2014 edition’s last 16 and...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Tiago issues verdict on Antoine Griezmann return and tips Joao Felix to benefit

Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Tiago has backed Antoine Griezmann to succeed following his return to the Wanda Metropolitano. Griezmann sealed his return with a deadline day loan move from Barcelona, one that will be made permanent should he play more than half of the games he is available for. The...
SOCCER
Derrick

Griezmann jeered as Atlético Madrid held 0-0 by Porto in CL

MADRID (AP) — With Antoine Griezmann loudly jeered by the home fans, Atlético Madrid couldn’t manage more than a 0-0 draw against Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday. Griezmann, back with Madrid after two seasons with rival Barcelona, came off the bench in the second half but couldn’t spark...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Gerard Pique faces up to heavy Barcelona defeat by Bayern Munich and defends Sergi Roberto

Barcelona faced Bayern Munich at Camp Nou tonight, a re-run of the 8-2 defeat they suffered in Lisbon in the quarter-final Champions League back in August of 2020. They’ve fallen on hard times as they embark on life post-Lionel Messi, and suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at the hands of their German visitors. They quite simply couldn’t compete.
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

572K+
Followers
314K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy