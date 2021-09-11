Garrett Greene gets his first action with the first team offense

Urban Meyer has been an NFL coach for exactly one NFL game. It didn’t go so well. Meyer, coach of the league’s second worst team, got embarrassed by the league’s first worst team on Sunday, trailing by two touchdowns after 15 minutes. It never really got better from there either, as Jaguars coughed up 37 points to the Texans in the ugliest of ugly Week 1 losses. Is there a steep learning curve moving from the college coaching ranks to the pros? Yes. Is Meyer smart enough to figure it out? Probably. Does he want the hassle? Well, that seems to be the multi-million dollar question right now …

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO