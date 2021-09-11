CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett Greene gets his first action with the first team offense

By Chris Anderson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia backup quarterback Garrett Greene came in for the third offensive drive of the game, playing with the second-string receivers, but the first team offensive line. He completed 1-of-3 passes for 28 yards and rushed six times for 34 yards, including a three-yard touchdown run to put the Mountaineers up 28-0. Greene's 34 yards rushing - on one drive! - is the most rushing yards for a West Virginia quarterback since Will Grier ran for 51 yards against Kansas in 2017. His lone completion came on 4th-and-6, with Greene rolled out, broke through a would-be sack, and hit Isaiah Esdale down the sideline for a first down.

