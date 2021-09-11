Garrett Greene gets his first action with the first team offense
West Virginia backup quarterback Garrett Greene came in for the third offensive drive of the game, playing with the second-string receivers, but the first team offensive line. He completed 1-of-3 passes for 28 yards and rushed six times for 34 yards, including a three-yard touchdown run to put the Mountaineers up 28-0. Greene's 34 yards rushing - on one drive! - is the most rushing yards for a West Virginia quarterback since Will Grier ran for 51 yards against Kansas in 2017. His lone completion came on 4th-and-6, with Greene rolled out, broke through a would-be sack, and hit Isaiah Esdale down the sideline for a first down.247sports.com
Comments / 0