Exercise at home with ease using the Lagree Fitness Micro workout equipment. Weighing only 50 pounds, this machine makes it possible for you to take your Lagree workout with you anywhere. Moreover, it has a small, compact shape that makes portability a breeze. In fact, it measures about 71 inches long, 18.5 inches wide, and a mere 5.5 inches tall. This Lagree Fitness Microformer ensures working out at home has never been easier, more effective, or more efficient. In fact, it’ll challenge you anywhere you use it with its high-intensity, low-impact, core, strength and endurance workout. Not only for use at home, it’s great to take it anywhere you want. Overall, you’ll be able to workout anytime or anywhere using the company’s virtual platform.

WORKOUTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO