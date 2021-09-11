GC Football: Hubbard's offense rolls to 3-0 start with 44-38 win over Moody

Hubbard's Jags are off to their second 3-0 start in a row after beating Moody 44-38 in their home opener in a game that produced some incredible individual efforts. Sophomore quarterback Kendan Johnson had a game for the ages, running for five touchdowns, and rushing for 265 yards on just 11 carries. That's an average of more than 24 yards every time he touched the ball. He also completed 6-of-9 passes for 69 yards, including five receptions by Kevin Whitworth. Colton Bailes made the other reception.