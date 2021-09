It was a wake up call for No. 9 Ohio State last weekend when Oregon came to Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes suffered their first loss at home since the 2018 season in an upset to the Ducks who were two-touchdown underdogs. In a marquee game at home in Week 2 of the season, the Scarlet and Gray couldn't get the job done once again and a number of issues were exposed in the defeat.

TULSA, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO