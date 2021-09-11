CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice: Audrey Diwan’s ‘Happening’ Wins Golden Lion

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudrey Diwan‘s “Happening” was the talk of the town at Venice and, sure enough, the French period piece, which depicts the struggles for abortion access in 1960s France, was this year’s Golden Lion winner. There was early talk that the jury had given the Lion to Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God,” which was the runner-up, but they seem to have revised that decision and Diwan took home the prize instead. Oddly enough, “Happening,” which garnered great reviews on the Lido is not at Telluride, Toronto or New York which goes to show just how political the selection process can be with these North American film festivals. Regardless, I hope to see “Happening” at the end of September.

www.worldofreel.com

The 78th Venice Film Festival has nearly come to an end. It’s been a long, stressful but exciting year for the festival: 21 films in just ten days, some big world premieres (in and out of competition), a general atmosphere of love for film after one of cinema’s darkest times. It feels like we’re going back to normal, or entering a new normal, and we’re all glad about it, despite quite a few ticketing issues that sparked controversy at the Lido.
On a strong night for female filmmakers and Netflix releases, the Venice Film Festival has come to a close with a curveball, as breakout French director Audrey Diwan’s powerful abortion drama “Happening” beat big-name competition to the Golden Lion for best film. Diwan received the award from a jury presided over by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho.
