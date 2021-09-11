Venice: Audrey Diwan’s ‘Happening’ Wins Golden Lion

Audrey Diwan‘s “Happening” was the talk of the town at Venice and, sure enough, the French period piece, which depicts the struggles for abortion access in 1960s France, was this year’s Golden Lion winner. There was early talk that the jury had given the Lion to Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God,” which was the runner-up, but they seem to have revised that decision and Diwan took home the prize instead. Oddly enough, “Happening,” which garnered great reviews on the Lido is not at Telluride, Toronto or New York which goes to show just how political the selection process can be with these North American film festivals. Regardless, I hope to see “Happening” at the end of September.