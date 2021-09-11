CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Power of the Dog’: Jane Campion’s Masterful Revisionist Western [TIFF]

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane Campion‘s masterfully mysterious “The Power of the Dog” is her best film since 1993’s “The Piano.” That film won the Palme d’Or and I can imagine that, if it weren’t for the Netflix ban at Cannes, she would have maybe won the prize again this year. This is an...

www.worldofreel.com

theplaylist.net

First Look: Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ With Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara & More

What happens when you win the Best Picture for your surreal but enchanting and romantic woman-falls-for-a-Merman movie? Well, if you’re Guillermo del Toro and your movie is “The Shape Of Water,” you get a kind of blank check for your next project and a whole hell of a lot of actors that probably already wanted to work with you, lining up to work with you. Case in point, after “Shape Of Water,” del Toro was able to make “Nightmare Alley,” and the cast” It’s insane and arguably the most stacked of 2021 that stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, Rooney Mara, Holt McCallany, Clifton Collins Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn. That’s a lot of talent and Oscar-winners and nominees in that group, so you can understand why Searchlight Pictures, who released “Shape of Water,” is hoping this is another Oscar player and giving it a nice awards season December 17 bow.
worldofreel.com

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’: High-Wire Acting From Jessica Chastain Saves This Otherwise Conventional Biopic [TIFF]

In “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Jessica Chastain completely transforms herself to play popular and eccentric televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker (a playfully over-the-top Andrew Garfield), rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network. Their message of love, acceptance and prosperity was eventually shattered by financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and a cheating scandal.
UPI News

Penelope Cruz, Jane Campion honored at Venice Film Festival

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Happening -- directed by Audrey Diwan -- won the Golden Lion for Best Feature at the Venice Film Festival Saturday. The Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize went to The Hand of God, helmed by Paolo Sorrentino, and its star, Filippo Scotti, earned the accolade for Best Young Actor or Actress.
imdb.com

Jane Campion Talks About ‘The Power of the Dog’ and the Myth of the Sensitive Cowboy

Before shooting “The Power of the Dog” back at the start of 2020, Jane Campion kept having crazy dreams. “I’ve had this terrible fear of being on this big black horse and trying to go down this little lane on this cliff,” she said. “The horse was very testy. And I was proud to be on such an exciting animal, but I didn’t really know it at all. I was going down this trail, it’s getting smaller and smaller. And I can see we can’t fit here. And we can’t get back because this horse and I don’t know each other, I can’t get it to go back. ‘This is certain death.’ Then I woke up.”
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Bags Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell for Thriller ‘Jigsaw’

Netflix is embarking on its latest experiment in nonlinear programming. The streamer has ordered a thriller called Jigsaw to series, tracking the planning an execution of a massive heist from decades before to a year after it happens. Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega and Rufus Sewell head the cast for the eight-episode drama, created by Eric Garcia (Repo Men, Matchstick Men). Jigsaw will tell its story in nonlinear fashion, although it won’t be a choose-your-own-adventure interactive show a la Black Mirror‘s “Bandersnatch” or Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s “Kimmy vs. the Reverend.” Instead, sources say viewers will be able to choose in which order they...
NME

Jane Campion says #MeToo felt like “end of apartheid” for women

Jane Campion has said she thinks the #MeToo movement felt like “the end of apartheid” for women. The filmmaker, currently presenting her new film The Power of the Dog at Venice Film Festival, shared her optimism for the future of women in the film industry. “All I can say is...
imdb.com

Jane Campion Is Not Alone: Women Are Reinventing the Western, One Movie at a Time

The red desert and horses draw from a familiar playbook, but almost everything else in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” upends expectations. The writer-director’s triumphant first feature in 12 years transforms Thomas Savage’s novel into a riveting and immersive study of Western motifs, along with the boundaries that have limited it for generations. She’s on brand and on schedule: Campion is the kind of visionary auteur who deserves to work at her own pace, and “The Power of the Dog” arrives as the Western faces fresh scrutiny through a slew of new works.
MUBI

Venice Dispatch: Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers,” Ancarani’s “Atlantide,” Campion’s “The Power of the Dog”

This time last year, hopping out of a ferry and onto a sun-scorched Lido, I remember the air above me crackled with a strange kind of static. Barely six months had passed since the world shut down in early 2020 and the Venice Film Festival announced its 77th edition would take place as a physical, analogue, offline event. It was, against all odds, a success. Minor blips notwithstanding, Venice showed that things could go back to normal (whatever “normal” means, at this stage). Slowly, the festival shed the ominous atmosphere of its early days to embrace the sort of optimism that tricked you into thinking the worst was officially over—even as the several temperature checkpoints and countless face masks around you suggested otherwise. A year later, what’s changed?
GoldDerby

Could Jane Campion (‘The Power of the Dog’) follow in Chloe Zhao’s Oscar-winning footsteps for Best Director?

After a year that marked a record number of women nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards (albeit only two), it looks like Jane Campion could throw her cowboy hat into the ring — again! Twenty-eight years after she made her Oscars debut with “The Piano” (1993), becoming the third woman to win solo for Best Original Screenplay and the second ever nominated for Best Director (after Lina Wertmuller for “Seven Beauties”), she hopes to continue achieving Oscar feats with her new film “The Power of the Dog.” Judging from the teaser trailer that recently released and the critical reception...
PBS NewsHour

After over a decade, Jane Campion returns to film

Jane Campion has not made a feature since 2009, but after a few years working in television she found herself drawn back to the romance of the two-hour story. Campion’s grand return to the form is the period piece “The Power of the Dog,” a sweeping but intimate family drama set in the isolated hills of 1925 Montana. The film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, premieres Thursday at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.
d1softballnews.com

The Power of the Dog – Review of the film by Jane Campion

The Power of the Dog: The new film by Jane Campion starring Benedict Cumberbatch was presented in competition at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on 1st September. The Power of the Dog, a film lasting one hundred twenty-five minutes, based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Savage (not to be confused with the identical The power of the dog by Don Winslow), was scripted for the occasion by its own director, the veteran Jane Campion. She who, for about thirty years, held the record absolute of the only female director to have won the Oscar for the best original screenplay with his famous Piano lessons.
awardswatch.com

Venice review: ‘True Things’ cements Harry Wootliff as the master of new British drama [Grade: A-]

Three years after premiering her BAFTA-nominated debut feature, Only You, British filmmaker Harry Wootliff returns to the festival circuit with True Things, a mature and enticing film, suitable for a sophomore project by one of Britain’s rising stars. Centered around a thirtysomething benefits office worker named Katie (Ruth Wilson) and her humdrum existence, the film cleverly uses the familiar melodramatic tropes to its advantage. Of course, it has to do with a man – a handsome but unreachable man – that would wrench Katie out of her self-effacing day of life. Tom Burke, who translates his attractively brusque persona from Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir, plays the nameless guy on welfare whose words of love devotion are always followed by disappearances and dismissal.
Variety

Andrew Lincoln, Ben Barnes, F. Murray Abraham, Essie Davis and Others Join ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’

Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology series “Cabinet of Curiosities” (originally titled “Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight”) has added F. Murray Abraham, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Essie Davis, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Andrew Lincoln, Tim Blake Nelson, Luke Roberts, Sebastian Roché, Glynn Turman and Peter Weller to its cast. The prolific Academy-Award-winning Mexican filmmaker behind “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Hellboy,” “The Shape of Water” and “Pacific Rim” will executive produce, co-showrun and direct the series — described as a curation of eight unprecedented and genre-defining sinister narratives meant to challenge traditional notions of horror, ranging from...
bloody-disgusting.com

[TIFF Review] Vampire Drama ‘Kicking Blood’ Heavier on Style Than Bite

Save for sunlight or perhaps a stake to the heart, vampires live forever. Instead of just one lifetime, they can experience many. That means that a regular staple in vampire fiction depicts the erosion of time, where pleasure and discovery eventually wane and boredom sets in. Kicking Blood adds to the existential conversation, featuring a world-wearied bloodsucker grappling with morality and mortality. While it brings every bit of style befitting of eternal life, it lacks a poignant bite.
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Campion on ‘The Power of the Dog’s Toxic Masculinity and Why She Won’t Make a Marvel Movie

Jane Campion’s first film in over a decade, The Power of the Dog, which has played to glowing reviews at the Venice and Telluride film festivals ahead of its screening at TIFF, is a kind of bookend to her 1993 Palme d’Or-winning period drama, The Piano, in its portrait of caged sensuality and repression. But for the first time in Campion’s career, the protagonist in The Power of the Dog is a man, Montana rancher Phil Burbank, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. At Telluride, Campion spoke with THR about her movie’s themes of toxic masculinity, her fleeting sense of power in the...
Roger Ebert

TIFF 2021: Petite Maman, The Power of the Dog, Huda’s Salon

It’s an unusual year for the Toronto International Film Festival. The annual event for film lovers from around the world has had to dodge pandemic precautions, mask protests, and even bad publicity regarding its limited virtual platform. And yet the movies don’t really have much to do with any of this. Yes, festivals are about networking and atmosphere, but that stuff dissipates—it’s the movies that people remember. And there have been a number of high-profile premieres and repeats from other fests, including the Opening Night presentation of “Dear Evan Hansen,” which our Robert Daniels covered, and a trio of films from around the world in the first couple days of TIFF 2021 that I’ve been lucky enough to see.
‘Old Henry’: Meat & Potatoes Western With Tim Blake Nelson Has Few Surprises [Venice Review]

Surprisingly, in this era of revisionist Westerns, writer/director Potsy Ponciroli delivers a throwback in the form of an old-fashioned, meat-and-potatoes Western by-numbers with the humble ambitions that give it a B-movie ambience. The set-up is spare, and events are predictable; it’s almost like an exercise in stripped-back storytelling. The only odd thing about “Old Henry” is that it landed in the Venice Film Festival 2021 line-up at all.
/Film

The Guilty Review: Jake Gyllenhaal Is Terrific In An Otherwise Lackluster Remake [TIFF 2021]

From a storytelling perspective, Antoine Fuqua's "The Guilty" is pretty good. How could it not be? It's following the original film that inspired it beat by beat. This "The Guilty" may not be a shot-by-shot remake akin to Gus Van Sant's fascinating, flawed "Psycho" experiment, but it might as well be. Here, Fuqua and company are sticking close to the 2018 Danish film, and if you've seen that movie, you've more or less seen this one, too. With that in mind, the new "Guilty" cranks out tense, claustrophobic scenes in the same fashion. But what we have here is also something with the slick sheen of Hollywood all over it. It's willing to go to the same dark places as the Danish film, but it doesn't want to hang out in those places very long.
worldofreel.com

Venice: Audrey Diwan’s ‘Happening’ Wins Golden Lion

Audrey Diwan‘s “Happening” was the talk of the town at Venice and, sure enough, the French period piece, which depicts the struggles for abortion access in 1960s France, was this year’s Golden Lion winner. There was early talk that the jury had given the Lion to Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God,” which was the runner-up, but they seem to have revised that decision and Diwan took home the prize instead. Oddly enough, “Happening,” which garnered great reviews on the Lido is not at Telluride, Toronto or New York which goes to show just how political the selection process can be with these North American film festivals. Regardless, I hope to see “Happening” at the end of September.
