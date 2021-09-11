CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin netters win tournament crown at Thomas Jefferson

By From Staff Reports
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 5 days ago
Joplin edged Thomas Jefferson 22-17 for the team title Friday in the annual TJ Invitational girls tennis tournament.

North Kansas City placed third with 12 points. The tourney also featured Carthage in fourth with nine points, Aurora in fifth with 6.5, College Heights in sixth with 5.5, Webb City in seventh with 4.5 and Neosho in eighth with one.

The Eagles swept the two doubles championship, with Emma Watts-Astrid Cardenas winning the No. 1 and Cloey Blank-Brynn Driver taking the No. 2 doubles brackets.

The Cavaliers' Jeanna Jeyaraj claimed the No. 2 singles bracket for TJ's only first-place finish. Allison Ding of Thomas Jefferson finished as the runner-up in the No. 1 singles bracket after dropping an 8-0 decision to North Kansas City's Sydney Fuger.

Also for Joplin, Abry Stayton placed third at No. 1 singles while Mya Ndedi-Ntepe was second at No. 2 singles.

Area third-place finishers were Jem Kionisala of College Heights at No. 1 singles, Carthage's Katie Barton at No. 2 singles and Aurora's Emily Gearhart-Kloey Boyd at No. 2 doubles.

Joplin falls to Nixa 2-1

Krans Chloe delivered a two-run home run in top of the fifth as Nixa (9-4, 4-0 COC) beat Joplin 2-1 on Thursday afternoon at JHS Athletic Complex. The Eagles (7-8, 0-4 COC) tallied four hits in the contest. Jadyn Pankow accounted for Joplin's lone run with an RBI groundout in the opening frame.
JOPLIN, MO
Joplin, MO
Media Account for The Joplin Globe

