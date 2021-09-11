Patti Williams of Chase International Real Estate Sells Stunning Lake Front Estate for $5.5 Million
TAHOE CITY, CA - Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 1090 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, CA for $5,500,000. Representing the seller was Patti Williams. Step back in time and feel the nostalgia of this vintage lakefront home with pier, boat lift and shared buoy. In pristine condition, this well-built, 1.1-acre estate features a spacious kitchen, living room and a dining area which leads itself well into an open floorplan, two bedrooms on the main level plus loft upstairs.www.luxuryrealestate.com
Comments / 0