Ohio State

Oregon head Mario Cristobal's instant reactions from Ohio State win

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon head football coach Mario Cristobal discusses Oregon's big win against Ohio State and how it happened despite being without two of its best players.

saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA Today

USC could hire a coach away from Oregon -- but it's not Mario Cristobal

Mario Cristobal emerged on Monday afternoon as a possible candidate to replace Clay Helton at USC. Given Urban Meyer’s name was part of the social media buzz following Helton’s dismissal, all sorts of names are going to be mentioned. That doesn’t mean those names should be taken seriously. Urban Meyer...
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: Mario Cristobal reviews Fresno State, previews Ohio State

Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal talks with the media about the team's performance against Fresno State, the health status of multiple players, and then provides some early thoughts on facing Ohio State. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your...
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Mario Cristobal assesses Oregon QB Anthony Brown after Week 1 win

In Oregon football’s season opener vs. Fresno State, the No. 11 ranked Ducks barely avoided a major upset, winning the game by a score of 31-24. Trailing 24-21 in the fourth quarter, Oregon scored the game’s final 10 points to seal the home win. Oregon senior quarterback Anthony Brown completed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Mario Cristobal said in his Ohio State week press conference

Ahead of Oregon's game with Ohio State, head coach Mario Cristobal spoke for nearly 20 minutes with media members on Monday afternoon. Below is a transcript of the session. “Back at it today after Sunday’s film review and practice and a good practice for our guys. Certainly they’re enthused about the season, getting game one under our belts. We’re looking for lots of errors that we can continue to work on. Some things we got better. Some things we need to improve upon more.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Mario Cristobal said after opening day win over Fresno State

Mario Cristobal spoke with media for about 20 minutes following Oregon's 31-24 win over Fresno State on Saturday morning. Below is a full transcript. First and foremost, I want to thank the fans, everyone who attended today. They certainly made a big difference. There were a couple of penalties against the opponent offense there at the end and obviously a real big one made it 4th-and-15 there at the end. I’m really thankful to them for their support. Certainly you always want to win a game, but certainly we need to improve in a lot of different areas. We had some bright spots, coming out really strong but then just really not sustaining the momentum that we came out with in certain areas of our execution. So we have to continue to improve, but all-in-all we had some bright spots with some young guys making a lot of plays. Some other guys stepped up in spots where we had injuries.
FRESNO, CA
audacy.com

'It's way too early' to discuss CFP odds, says Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal

The Oregon Ducks haven't reached the College Football Playoff since 2014 -- the tournament's inaugural season. But the program should once again be considered a legitimate national title contender, as they recently pulled of a stunning upset. Without star defenders Justin Flowe and Kayvon Thibodeaux, No. 12 Oregon defied the...
OREGON STATE
Sports
Yardbarker

Oregon's Mario Cristobal USC's top choice to replace Clay Helton?

After entering last Saturday’s game against Stanford as an 18-point favorite and then losing it by 14, USC promptly fired head coach Clay Helton. Helton’s 46-24 mark during his time in Southern California will be remembered far more for non-stop Urban Meyer chatter than anything he actually accomplished himself. Almost...
OREGON STATE

