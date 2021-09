The Bible says that before Noah rescued his family and two of every animal from the Great Flood, people lived many hundreds of years. Tradition, legend, and the Bible all say that Noah’s grandfather, Methuselah, lived to be 969 years old. But when mankind became corrupted in the period preceding the flood, God said: ‘My spirit shall not abide in man forever, for he is flesh; his days shall be a hundred and twenty years’ (Genesis 6:3). Since that time, few have attained such longevity as 120 years. Nowadays, average folks are expected to last somewhere around 78 years. And it doesn’t matter how young you are, that’s not long.

RELIGION ・ 21 HOURS AGO