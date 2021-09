Tulane (1-1, 0-0 AAC) at No. 16 Ole Miss (2-0, 0-0 SEC) Saturday, 7 p.m. CT, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford. Ole Miss and Tulane have played football more than 80 times throughout the years, and the Rebels have won 70 of those matchups. Historically speaking, this has been a rather lop-sided affair. I'll give myself away here and say I believe the series gets a little more-lopsided after Saturday, but I do believe the game will be hotly contested for most of the night. These Greenies are good, and they are deep, especially on the defensive side of the ball. I expect they will use that depth to send wave after wave of rushers at Matt Corral to attempt to disrupt his rhythm in the passing game.

