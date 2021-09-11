CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chatham, MA

Kathleen “Kathy” Lee

capecodtimes.com
 7 days ago

Chatham - Kathleen "Kathy" Lee, 74, of Chatham, Massachusetts died peacefully on September 7 at home surrounded by her loved ones. A loving mother and homemaker, Kathy was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends. Born in Medford, Massachusetts, she graduated from Medford High School and went on to study the arts. After getting married, she moved to Chatham in 1974. For many years she took pleasure in sewing and knitting, creating beautiful quilts and clothes. She was an avid Bruins fan. Many enjoyed her famous homemade pizzas on game night. Kathy loved animals, especially her cats. She worked part time at Stop n Shop for nearly 21 years.

www.capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Police searching for her fiancé, family says he's been missing for days: LIVE UPDATES

Petito's Utah hotel, where she was last seen in public, was 2 blocks from FBI field office: report. Missing woman Gabby Petito was just two blocks away from Salt Lake City’s FBI office last month when she was last seen in public at a hotel near the airport, according to reports. Petito checked out of the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Aug. 24, soon before she went missing, FOX 13 of Salt Lake City reported.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orleans, MA
City
Chatham, MA
Chatham, MA
Obituaries
City
Brewster, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Medford, MA
City
Eastham, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medford High School#Bruins#Stop N Shop#Animal Rescue League

Comments / 0

Community Policy