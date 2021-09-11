Chatham - Kathleen "Kathy" Lee, 74, of Chatham, Massachusetts died peacefully on September 7 at home surrounded by her loved ones. A loving mother and homemaker, Kathy was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends. Born in Medford, Massachusetts, she graduated from Medford High School and went on to study the arts. After getting married, she moved to Chatham in 1974. For many years she took pleasure in sewing and knitting, creating beautiful quilts and clothes. She was an avid Bruins fan. Many enjoyed her famous homemade pizzas on game night. Kathy loved animals, especially her cats. She worked part time at Stop n Shop for nearly 21 years.