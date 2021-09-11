CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Defense Secretary expresses doubt declassified documents on 9/11 attacks will illuminate Saudi Arabia's role

By Rachel Janfaza
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago

Former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta on Saturday said he's "pleased" with President Joe Biden's decision to order a declassification review of documents related to the FBI's investigation of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but he doubts victims' families will gain "satisfactory answers" about the role Saudi Arabia played.

