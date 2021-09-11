CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian man with chronic pain sets world record by holding plank for over 9 hours

By Kaanita Iyer
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nine hours, 30 minutes and 1 second.

www.cnn.com

manofmany.com

Aussie Legend Obliterates Guinness World Record For Longest Held Plank

Like a tear in the fabric of human existence, doing a plank is a gateway to time travel. Anyone who has ever attempted the classic abdominal and core exercise knows that every second held in the position feels like 10 minutes, so spare a thought for Daniel Scali. The Aussie lad just smashed the Guinness World Record for the longest-held plank, staying in the position for a whopping 9 hours, 30 minutes and 1 second. Honestly, read that again.
WORKOUTS
guinnessworldrecords.com

Longest plank record smashed with staggering new time

Daniel Scali (Australia) has broken the record for the longest time in the abdominal plank position (male) with an unbelievable time of 9 hours 30 minutes and 1 second. He set the record in Adelaide, Australia, on 6 August 2021. This smashes the previous record of 8 hours 15 minutes...
FITNESS
WALA-TV FOX10

WATCH: Plane flies through tunnel, setting a Guinness World Record

(CNN) -- Some pilots focus on flying high, but Dario Costa's success at flying low has landed him in the Guinness Book of World Records. The 41-year-old Italian stunt pilot on Saturday successfully maneuvered a custom-modified Zivko Edge 540 race plane through the twin Çatalca tunnels along the Northern Marmara Highway in Turkey.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
runningmagazine.ca

Meet Aleksandr Sorokin, the man behind the new 24-hour world record

Last weekend, Lithuanian ultrarunner Aleksandr Sorokin shattered the 24-hour world record, covering 309.4 km in a day during a race in Poland. On the way to his record, Sorokin averaged 4:39 per kilometre for 309 of them. Sorokin, who turns 40 this year, now has four world records on his...
SPORTS
